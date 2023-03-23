Bollywood Roundup: Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Monika Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anushka & Virat merge their non-profit initiatives to help those in need

Mumbai– Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to merge their respective foundations – Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation – to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Anushka and Virat said in a joint statement: “In the words of Kahlil Gibran, ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life – while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.”

“SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today.”

Meanwhile, Virat will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsor athletes, and Anushka will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years.

Also, the two of them, through SeVVA, will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large.

After dinner date, Raghav Chadha & Parineeti spotted together at lunch

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in ‘Uunchai’, was recently spotted with Raghav Chadha – the Rajya Sabha MP. She went out on a dinner with the politician earlier, and met him again for a ‘lunch date’ on Thursday.

While the two earlier had dinner at Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they had dinner at a Bandra restaurant.

Videos of their lunch meet-up have been doing rounds on social media with Internet users speculating if something is brewing between them. In the video, while Raghav can be seen sitting in his car, Parineeti can be dressed in black casual wear. She greets the paparazzi stationed at the restaurant and then proceeds to sit in the car. Chadha sported a formal shirt and pant.

Parineeti is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and has been working in Bollywood since 2011. In her 12 years of career so far, she has done films like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Golmaal Again’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’.

Raghav is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has ‘Chamkila’ and ‘Capsule Gill’ in the pipeline.

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

Mumbai– Actress Monika Singh, who has been part of shows such as ‘Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega’, ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’, ‘Bahut Pyar Karte Hai’, says that soon she will be doing a Bollywood film and she is working on achieving her target.

“Bollywood demands a high level of commitment and talent where good looks only do not matter, you need to be a complete package to be even given a chance. It’s difficult but not impossible. I have my vision clear and soon I will be there,” she says.

Talking about how she got a break in TV, she says: “I have always been passionate about my screen career and have acted in school plays. One fine day, a friend told me about this audition for ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’, and there was no looking back.”

She adds, “I had to make two to three videos and give auditions, competing with many talented girls. I did my best to get selected.”

Talking about her journey before starting her career in acting, she says: “I have been brought up in a simple family. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and have been through 2-3 different sales jobs in Maruti, Ravera Diamonds. I was working in a designer boutique in Delhi before I became an actor. I have a three-month diploma in acting from Institute of Creative Excellence, Mumbai.”

In fact, Monika would also like to do a reality show. “I have never tried to bag any reality show till date. Bigg Boss is a very big platform. It’s a dream for anyone and if given an offer, of course, I will do it for sure,” she says.

Atif Aslam, wife Sara welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

Mumbai– Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbusters such as ‘Aadat’, ‘Bakhuda’, ‘Jeena Jeena’, ‘Jaane De’ and several others, has become a proud faher as he and his wife Sara Bharwana welcome a baby girl.

The ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ hitmaker took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the news of his baby’s arrival with his fans. He posted a picture of his daughter wrapped up in pink colour baby sleepwear.

The baby is named Halima.

He wrote in the caption: “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived.”

“Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023.”

He also added #Ramadan in the caption.

Atif has sung many songs in Bollywood films including ‘Tere Sang Yaara’ from ‘Rustom’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ from ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ and ‘Tere Bin’ from ‘Bas Ek Pal’.

Alia ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Mumbai– Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, who is all set to make a comeback as a director after a decade, has started scouting for locations for his upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Farhan took to social media and shared a picture of himself as he started looking for locations in Rajasthan. He posted a photo in which he stood in a desert.

Farhan could be seen dresssed in a jacket, shorts, and boots. He captioned the post: “Searching for gold. #location scout #Jee Le Zaraa #Rajasthan.”

Reacting to the post, Alia commented: “Can’t waittttt.”

Ritesh Sidhwani wrote: “And he is back on the director’s chair.”

Farhan’s last directed film was ‘Don 2’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which released in 2011, is the second installment in the ‘Don’ reboot series. The film’s story takes place 5 years after the previous film when Don (Shah Rukh Khan), a ruthless international drug lord, plans to take over the European drug cartel. Meanwhile, Roma (Priyanka Chopra) has joined the Interpol to hunt him down.

‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti along with Farhan. It is produced by Reema, Zoya, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. (IANS)