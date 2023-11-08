Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sonal Panvar, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

Ananya Panday says she has a lot of support from Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday has talked about her friendship with actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, whom she describes as “consistent people” who message her.

From supporting each other during releases to giving brutal honest feedback, Sara, Jahnvi and Ananya have been there for each other.

Talking about the same, Ananya said, “Whenever any of my trailers, songs or teasers come out. Sara and Jahnvi have always been the consistent people who message me. I have a lot of support from them. We are very honest with each other, like Sara showed me a song and I was like ‘No Sara, don’t do that’.”

Ananya and Sara will be seen in the third episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, a tongue-in-cheek show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar. The show already had Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol as guests.

Sonal Panvar says will love to play something real, raw, & subtle

Mumbai– Actress Sonal Panvar, who is known for her works in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Piya Albela’, etc, has opened up on the OTT, and shared how she wants to play something real, raw, and subtle.

She has been part of web series like ‘Faceless’, ‘Maya 2’, and ‘Candy’.

If TV shows are getting competition, because of OTT?

“I don’t think so. TV has a very different audience who will never like OTT, and the same goes for OTT. There is no comparison at all. I love the concept of OTT. I would love to play something real, raw, and subtle. I would love to portray different characters as much as I can and explore emotions in the best way possible,” Sonal said.

Currently, she is a part of the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, and has called “comedy–the toughest genre.”

“It is the toughest thing in the world. I kept laughing on the first day because I didn’t know how not to react to those funny dialogues. It took time to accept it, but I’m glad I now understand the world of comedy,” she shared.

Speaking about her ‘me-time’, she shared: “That’s when I’m with the books I read, the soft music in the room, and eating something nice that I made myself. It’s the simple and best thing I do almost once a week.”

Kareena Kapoor back in blazing new avatar as Avni Bajirao in ‘Singham 3’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kareen Kapoor is now back with fire as she will be making her return as Avni Bajirao in superstar Ajay Devgn’s upcoming ‘Singham 3’.

Superstar Akshay Kumar also revealed the poster and wrote: “Avni Bajirao Singham returns…mess at your own risk!”

Revealing the poster of her character, director Rohit Shetty wrote: “Meet the strength behind Singham…Avni Bajirao Singham…”

He added: “We first worked together in 2007…3 blockbuster films till now. ‘Golmaal Returns, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Singham returns… And now we are working on our fourth project…’Singham Again’. 16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet, and hardworking.”

In ‘Singham Returns’, Kareena played the character who was Bajirao Singham’s love interest and in ‘Singham 3’ she will now be playing his wife as the movie takes place 10 years after the previous film.

A powerful woman in her own right, Kareena’s poster sees her in a bright flaming light with shades of dark, as her character is blazing with collected confidence.

Covered in some wounds on her forehead as well as her lips, the ‘3 Idiots’ actress is shown having a cold killer like gaze, similar to that of an experienced cop as she is pointing her pistol.

Behind her covered in the shadows are what look like police commandos wearing technical gear.

Part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cop Universe’, his upcoming ‘Singham Again’ (or Singham 3) will star Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The movie will hit theatres on Independence Day.

Sushmita Sen, former partner Rohman Shawl hold hands at Diwali party

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently released third season of hit streaming series ‘Aarya’, recently attended a Diwali party where she was seen holding hands with her former partner Rohman Shawl.

The two parted ways in 2021 but maintained a cordial relationship as they remained friends, as per the actor. They have been seen together on several occasions in Mumbai.

A video from a Diwali party, shared by a paparazzi, shows Sushmita and Rohman posing for cameras. While the actress donned a black saree with minimal jewellery, Rohman sported a white kurta-pyjama with a green blazer.

In the video Rohman can be seen holding Sushmita’s hands and helping her to walk in the saree as they get clicked by the photographers stationed at the venue.

Earlier, in December 2021, Sushmita had announced her split from Rohman after three years of their relationship. The two had met after Rohman sent her a text on Instagram in 2018. Notifying her followers about the breakup, the actress had posted a picture of herself and Rohman on social media.

Her post read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!”

Last year in July, former cricket administrator and fugitive Lalit Modi stirred the pot as he claimed to be in a relationship with Sushmita as he shared pictures from various social gatherings and their alleged holiday. However, Sushmita denied these claims and maintained that nothing of that sort happened.

Kareena calls voicing Black Widow for ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders Hindi dub ‘a surreal experience’

Mumbai– Expanding on the world of audio podcasts for different storytelling, now after the Marvel character Hawkeye, Black Widow has got her own audio podcast series titled ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ in Hindi dubbed by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor

Talking about her experience in getting to voice the iconic spy-assassin-superhero, Kareena called it a surreal experience.

Elaborating on her experience, she said: “Breathing life into a character as iconic as Black Widow has been a surreal experience. Taking listeners on an action-packed journey in ‘Marvel’s Black Widow’, using only my voice, has been a unique challenge. I hope that listeners are able to envision the story using their imagination and resonate with her unyielding spirit like I did.”

Marvel Comics is now investing a lot into the world of audio podcast recently as they are expanding their universe and storytelling, introducing dark, alternative concepts in the style of MCU’s ‘What If…?’ series.

Introducing new timelines, alternate futures, and stories, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ takes place in a far darker future where the villains have won.

Almost thirty years after their victory, the character of Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in ‘The Onar’, which is a complex that the spy-organisation S.H.I.E.L.D owns and operates.

However, now it is the pinnacle of dystopian wealth and inequality, as S.H.I. E.L.D in itself is no longer the intelligence agency backing up superheroes, rather now they are the villains.

Moving into this new compound, Helen doesn’t know that on the day she arrived, Lisa Cartwright also moved into the Onar. Hired by a private security company, she quickly realises that Helen Black is not who she says she is.

The Hindi dub of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ features a strong cast with the voices of Kareena Kapoor Khan as the voice of Black Widow/Helen Black, Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, Nitu Chandra as Judy Kratz, and Aditi Bhatia as K.I.M.

The English language version of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ is written by Alex Delyle, directed by Timothy Busfield , with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ series is part of the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries.

The audio series is streaming on Audible.

Other ‘Wastelanders’ series include characters such as Wolverine, Doom, Deadpool, Daredevil, Spider-Man and more.

Salman, Katrina, Govinda, Riteish, among others attend Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash

Mumbai– Filmmaker and managing director of Tips Industries Ltd, Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand Diwali party, and Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Govinda, etc attended the bash.

Salman was seen in his signature swag and entered the party wearing a mustard yellow shirt, and matching denim ripped jeans. He completed the look with black boots.

Katrina looked beautiful in a multicoloured lehenga, and paired it with a brown full sleeves blouse, and a dupatta. She kept her hair open, and opted for blingy earrings. Katrina completed the look with minimal makeup, nude lips and a bindi.

Riteish and Genelia gave major couple goals as they twinned in ethnic white ensembles.

Govinda was seen gracing the party with his wife and two children. The entire family was dressed up in black ethnic outfits.

There was also a reunion of ‘Student of the Year’ actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Both flaunted their bromance while getting clicked by the paparazzi. The boys looked dapper in ethnic wear.

Jackie Shroff was seen in white outfit at the party with a plant in his hands.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, filmmaker David Dhawan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raj Kundra, and Karishma Tanna were also present. (IANS)