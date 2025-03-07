Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and more…

- Advertisement -

Why is Ananya Panday struggling to leave her house?

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently revealed the challenge she is facing in stepping out of her house.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress posted an adorable photo of her pet dogs and captioned it, “How am I meant to leave the house ever??.” In the image, her furry friends can be seen sitting and gazing at the actress as she clicks their photo.

Ananya had previously revealed her new “travel buddy.” “The actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her latest companion—a book. To help her get through March, Ananya has chosen Agatha Christie’s iconic “Death on the Nile.” Along with the snap of the book, Ananya captioned the post, “Travel buddy this March.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumors of a new project. While there has been no official confirmation, the leaked images have left fans curious if Ananya and Siddhant are coming together once again for another film.

The duo first shared the screen in Shakun Batra’s “Gehraiyaan,” a 2022 romantic drama that premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also featured Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. Following that, Ananya and Siddhant teamed up again for “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” a coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

Next, the ‘Liger’ actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including “Tu Mera Main Tera,” “Chand Mera Dil,” and “Kesari Chapter 2.”

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, “Kesari Chapter 2” features a stellar cast that includes Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. This action-packed drama, produced by Dharma Productions, is based on the life of the renowned lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who bravely fought a legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series “Call Me Bae.”

Rashmika Mandanna urges to be ‘a little more kinder’: Everyone is having a hard day

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna keeps her InstaFam entertained with her lovely social media posts. The diva took to her Instagram account and urged everyone to be positive and ‘a little more kinder’.

The ‘Animal’ actress wrote, “Guysss…Try and keep positive as much as possible, Smile – we only got this one life so live it to the fullest..be a little more kinder.. everyone is having a hard day in their own ways..give love to others, give love to yourselves. and and Hydrate as much as possible and give love to your bodies. From Me and Ru.”

Rashmika shared a picture of herself with closed eyes as she held a sunflower and a huge mug of beverage.

Prior to this, Rashmika shared her struggle to get ready at the last minute through a social media post.

She penned on her IG, “Sometimes.. just sometimes things happen too last minute and have to do hair make up styling all by yourself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures.. it ends up like this. I love it!! It’s taking me back to college days fully.”

Rashmika looked radiant in a golden saree, paired with a contrasting blue blouse. She tied her look with brown-toned makeup, along with some blue bangles and golden jhumkas. The ‘Pushpa’ actress was also seen flaunting a cute little bindi, with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Talking about her professional commitments, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her next, “Sikandar”, opposite Salman Khan. The highly-awaited drama has been helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for “Ghajini”.

With Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, “Sikandar” also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar as secondary cast.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” is scheduled to reach the theatres on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna also has Sekhar Kammula’s “Kubera” co-starring Dhanush, and Aditya Sarpotdar’s “Thama”, along with Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty.

Katrina Kaif turns into the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend’s wedding

Mumbai– Katrina Kaif turned a perfect bridesmaid during her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress took to her Instagram account and shared photos from the wedding festivities.

Katrina also penned a heartfelt long, dedicated to her best friend on social media.

“My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you , from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous, and courageous soul.”, she penned.

Katrina added, “My ride or die for life…I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you, your together forever starts now.”

The ‘Namastey London’ actress looked absolutely jaw-dropping in a corset floral lehenga, paired with statement jhumkas, light makeup, and open hair.

Katrina recently treated her fans with an adorable real-life dance performance. A video from her best friend’s wedding went viral on social media. The clip featured Katrina tapping a foot to the “Delhi-6” song, “Sasural Genda Phool”. She looked stunning in a turquoise blue corset blouse, along with a skirt and a dupatta.

Before this, Katrina Kaif shared several glimpses from her tranquil gateway to Mayr Life Altausse, a medical health resort in Austria.

Dropping the images from the visit on her IG, she wrote, “That time again at #mayrlifealtausse … the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake …. Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive…Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted …..a perfect reset… @mayrlife_official.”

Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi reach Jaipur to be a part of IIFA 2025

Mumbai– Who’s who from the entertainment industry have started arriving in Jaipur for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 to be held on March 8 and 9.

Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi reached Jaipur to be a part of the IIFA Silver Jubilee celebration. Expressing her excitement to be a part of the event, Nora Fatehi shared that she is thrilled to be in the city.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also set to arrive in Jaipur on Friday. He is expected to stay for three days and deliver a spectacular performance at the IIFA Awards on March 9. Other big names from Bollywood such as Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, and music duo Sachin-Jigar will also be gracing the event.

Ahead of the main awards ceremony, the IIFA Digital Awards will take place on March 8, hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee. All three hosts have already reached Jaipur and rehearsed for the event at JECC.

Additionally, a special Women’s Day dialogue session titled “The Journey of Women in Cinema” will be held at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Mansarovar on March 7. The session moderated by IIFA’s Vice President, Noorin Khan will feature Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. This discussion will highlight the contributions, challenges, and achievements of women in the film industry.

This year’s IIFA Awards kicked off in Mumbai with a press conference with Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar in attendance.

For the last 25 years, IIFA has been hosted in exotic international locations, but this time the event is taking place within the country.

The grand finale of the IIFA Awards to be held on March 9 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aryan. The star-studded event will also see some power-packed performances by renowned Bollywood stars.

Anupam Kher recalls playing characters older than his age on his 70th birthday

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 70th birthday in a spiritual way, visiting Haridwar with his mother, friends, and family members.

The actor marked his special day with a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on both his personal and professional journey. In his post, he recalled playing characters older than his age. Anupam wrote, “Today is my birthday! The 70th! The man who played a 65-year-old role in movies at 28 years old, and then mostly played characters older than his age. Her youth has begun now! How old is just a number, I am the perfect example for it. Please send me your wishes and blessings! Haridwar came with Maa, friends and family members! If this time birthday is special, then it will be full Sanatani! Hail Mother Gange! Har Har Mahadev! #HappyBirthdayToMe.”

The text on the video read, “We have been hearing this for ages that age is just a number. Let me show you how.” The video montage beautifully captures the incredible transformation of Kher over the years, showcasing a series of photos from his early days at the age of 28, right through to his current milestone at 70.

As the montage progresses, viewers witness Kher’s remarkable journey, both in his personal life and his career. At 70, he is seen defying age as he works hard in the gym, pushing his physical limits.

Meanwhile, the ‘Special 26’ actor is receiving sweet birthday shout-outs from his industry friends, co-stars, and fans on social media. Kajol, who has delivered hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” with the veteran actor, penned a heartwarming birthday message for Kher.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilwale’ actress posted a photo of them and wrote, “Happy Birthday @anupamkher. May this year put another notch on your belt, saying fabulous!”

Sonam Kapoor also wished the actor by sharing his photo on her Instagram stories.

With an illustrious career that spans more than four decades, Anupam Kher has solidified his place as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Throughout his remarkable journey, he has graced over 540 films, showcasing his extraordinary range in both Bollywood and international projects. (IANS)