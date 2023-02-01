Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday to headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller film

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is set to headline a cyber-thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’, and ‘AK vs. AK’.

Talking about the film, Ananya said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”

Vikramaditya Motwane, who is at the helm of affairs for the film, said, “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before.”

The film, which recently went on the floors, is being produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ fame, who was also seen in the web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

Nikhil said, “When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting materials I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film.”

The film will be shot in a start to finish schedule.

Hrithik Roshan pens note for ‘kind-hearted rock star’ Jackson Wang

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wrote an appreciation post for K-pop star Jackson Wang, whom he called a “kind-hearted rock star” and thanked him for his music.

The ‘War’ star took to Instagram to post a slew of photographs with Wang, who was hosted by Hrithik along with his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan at their home in Mumbai.

In the series of pictures, Hrithik, Rakesh and Pinkie posed with Jackson. In one picture, Rakesh was seen giving a thumbs up to Jackson and he greeted the filmmaker with folded hands.

Captioning the post, Hrithik wrote: “What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind-hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff.”

“My love to your entire team – Daryl, Isaac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are! India let’s give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us – in concert!”

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

Kriti Sanon: I want to shift gears constantly & not stay in a particular zone

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Shehzada’, likes to walk the fine line between high-content and high-entertainment films and the films in her pipeline for this year prove the same.

Talking about what audiences can expect from her in 2023, Kriti said: “The audience can probably look forward to far more versions of me. It starts with a very glamorous one which is a family entertainer, followed by probably my biggest film, ‘Adipurush’, which I am extremely proud of. Then there is a lot of action coming in with ‘Ganapath’, something I have done for the first time. You will see me ride a dirt bike, throw kicks and punches and also use a weapon.”

She added: “I am also doing a quirky love story with Shahid Kapoor. We are teaming up on screen for the first time, so you will see fresh chemistry. Then there is ‘The Crew’, which has three women (Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and me) coming together, having a lot of fun and creating something amazing.”

She also spoke about how she picks up various characters and roles.

The actress further mentioned: “Till ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, I was getting small-town roles one after the other. So, I did the war epic drama ‘Panipat’. Then I took up a strong and meaty role in ‘Mimi’ and moved on to the next level. I want to shift the gear constantly and not stay in one particular zone. You have to move on and think what’s next, otherwise you will stagnate.”

The actress, who is at the top of her game, hopes to surprise audiences with some exciting projects that showcase different sides of her persona and talent in 2023 with ‘Shehzada’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Ganapath’.

Aamir turns photographer as Salman poses with his family

Mumbai– Aamir Khan channelled his inner photographer as his friend Salman Khan posed with his family for a picture.

A photograph has gone viral on social media, where Salman is seen posing with Aamir’s mother Zeenat and sister Nikhat Hussein. Behind the camera, the ‘PK’ star is seen taking a picture of them.

“For those who were missing Aamir,” wrote Nikhat, who was seen in a scene in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’.

Aamir, who was last seen on the silver screen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, has deactivated his social media accounts and in 2022 announced that he is taking a break from his over-a-three decade long journey in acting.

Salman made a special appearance in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif.

Kareena Kapoor parties hard with AP Dhillon on bestie Amrita’s birthday

Mumbai– To celebrate her best friend Amrita Arora’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a birthday bash at her own home, where the Bollywood diva was seen partying with Punjabi singer-rapper A.P. Dhillon.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a sneak-peek from the party. The actress sported a black tank top for the occasion with a large cross around her neck.

Amrita, too, was seen wearing a black ensemble. Her elder sister Malaika was seen in a black top with a pair of beige pants. She was joined by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. A.P. Dhillon was seen in a white shirt.

A photo showed Malaika, Amrita and Kareena posing with A.P. Dhillon who tried to hide his mouth with his hand.

She captioned it: “AP Dhillon in the house.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan.

She will next be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Sujoy Ghosh, then her debut production, a thriller by Hansal Mehta and ‘The Crew’. (IANS)