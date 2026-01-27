Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Deol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday Shares Injury Update, Nostalgic Bollywood Vanity Decor

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actress Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse inside her vanity van with a mirror selfie shared on social media, revealing both a recent injury and a nostalgic tribute to classic Bollywood.

In the photo, Panday is seen wearing a grey oversized hoodie with her arm in a sling, indicating she is recovering from an injury. She added a sticker reading, “2026 mein nazar lag gayi.”

The image also drew attention to her vanity mirror, which was decorated with posters and cut-outs of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor from their prime years, evoking a pre-social media era when fans decorated their spaces with photos of favorite stars. Adding to the throwback theme was another sticker on the mirror that read, “Main Apni Favourite Hoon,” a popular line from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet in Jab We Met.

On the work front, Panday was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which released on December 25, 2025, and received a muted box office response. She made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and has since appeared in films including Kaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. Her performance in the OTT film CTRL was widely praised by audiences and critics.

Ankita Lokhande Calls Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Usha Nadkarni “Rockstar and Inspiring”

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actress Ankita Lokhande has praised veteran actor Usha Nadkarni, fondly remembered as Savita Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta, calling her a “rockstar” and an inspiration.

Lokhande shared the tribute on social media after attending an event for Nadkarni’s upcoming film Gandhi Talks, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Calling Nadkarni a mother figure, Ankita highlighted her passion, humility, and lifelong dedication to acting.

“Aai you are a rockstar and so inspiring in every way .. so much to learn from you.. how you till today so passionate so dedicated and so humble towards your art .. hats off to you.. love you aai for your straightforwardness yet so simple in every way #ushanatakarni,” she wrote.

Nadkarni played Ankita’s on-screen mother-in-law in Pavitra Rishta, the popular 2009 television series that starred Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput as Archana and Manav.

Sunny Deol Shares Birthday Wish for Brother Bobby Deol

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actor Sunny Deol marked his younger brother Bobby Deol’s birthday with a warm social media post, calling him “LORD BOBBY” in a message shared with fans.

Sunny posted two photos of the brothers together and wrote, “Happy Birthday My Little Brother LORD BOBBY (sic),” accompanied by heart and hug emojis. The images showed the siblings posing together, including a relaxed moment on a balcony.

Several members of the film industry also sent birthday wishes. Kajol wrote, “Looking sharper every year! Happy Birthday #BobbyDeol,” while Shilpa Shetty and Rakul Preet Singh shared messages wishing him good health and happiness.

Sunny and Bobby were recently seen together at a special screening of their late father Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.

Alia Bhatt Praises Varun Dhawan’s Performance in Border 2

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actress Alia Bhatt has applauded her “dear friend” Varun Dhawan for his performance in the war drama Border 2, saying he has “hit it out of the park.”

Bhatt shared the film’s trailer on social media, calling Border 2 a “beautiful film” and praising director Anurag Singh along with the ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana.

Giving a special mention to Dhawan, her Student of the Year co-star, Bhatt wrote that he poured his “heart & soul into every single frame,” adding that she was happy to see him start the year on a strong note.

Border 2 released in theaters during the Republic Day weekend on January 23.

Priyanka Chopra Heads to Hyderabad to Resume Work on Varanasi

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actress Priyanka Chopra has set off for Hyderabad to resume work on her upcoming film Varanasi, marking her return to India after recent international appearances.

Chopra shared a makeup-free selfie on social media with the caption, “And she’s off..I’ll see you soon, Hyderabad. (sic)”

The film marks her first on-screen collaboration with Telugu star Mahesh Babu and is being directed by SS Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu recently praised Chopra’s performance in the trailer of her upcoming action film The Bluff, calling her “uncompromising and formidable.” Responding to the message, Chopra wrote, “Thank you my Dost.”

Varanasi also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role and is expected to release during Sankranti 2027.

Preity Zinta Shares Snow Day With Kids, Recalls Childhood Memories

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Actress Preity Zinta took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she spent time playing in the snow with her children.

Sharing a photo on social media, Zinta revealed that she and her kids built a “snow girl” complete with a snow skirt, a change from the many snowmen she made during her own childhood. “Reminds me of the time when I was a little girl playing in the snow… how time flies and how life has come a full circle,” she wrote.

Zinta, dressed in winter wear, was seen smiling alongside her snowy creation. She often shares glimpses of family moments on social media, which regularly draw warm responses from fans.

On the work front, Zinta is set to return to the big screen with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. (Source: IANS)