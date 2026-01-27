90-Year-Old Bihar Folk Artist Bharat Singh Bharti to Receive Padma Shri for Traditional Music

- Advertisement -

BHOJPUR, Bihar — Bharat Singh Bharti, a 90-year-old folk artist from Bihar’s Bhojpur region, has been selected for the Padma Shri Award in recognition of his lifelong contribution to traditional music.

Reacting to the announcement, Bharti expressed happiness over the honour and praised the government’s approach to recognising artists. “I am feeling very happy. The process adopted by the government is very good, and it will provide artists with greater opportunities to move forward,” he said.

He added that artists were fulfilling responsibilities entrusted to them with dedication. “The responsibilities assigned by the government are being fulfilled very well by artists according to their abilities and reputation. Everyone is working with great sincerity,” he said.

Bharti also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling his vision progressive and beneficial for society. “The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very progressive and beneficial for society. It is a positive and dignified approach to strengthening society. Through this vision, our society will improve and move forward with multidimensional development. I greatly appreciate this approach and hope that the Prime Minister’s dream is realised,” he said.

The list of Padma Award recipients for 2026 was announced as the country prepares to celebrate Republic Day. This year, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Maharashtra leads with 15 awardees, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with 11 each, and Kerala with eight recipients.

The Padma Shri list for 2026 features a wide range of nationally recognised figures and grassroots contributors from across the country, representing fields such as sports, arts, science, medicine, and social work.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has also been named a Padma Shri awardee, along with women’s hockey player Savita Punia and women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar.

The list includes many individuals who have worked at the grassroots level for decades, including contributors from marginalised communities, Dalit and backward sections, primitive tribes, and people from remote and difficult regions.

This year’s selections reflect a strong emphasis on service to Divyangjan, women, children, Dalits, and tribal communities, as well as efforts to promote education, healthcare, sanitation, sustainability, and livelihood opportunities.

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and are conferred annually in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. (Source: IANS)