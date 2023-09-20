Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Big B shares mantra for energetic life: ‘Zindagi chalne ka nahi, daudne ka naam hai’

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, has revealed the secret of his wonderful energy at the age of 81.

In the new promo of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 15”, titled as “AB young at 81”, released by Sony TV on Wednesday, we can see a woman from the audience asking Big B: “81 ki age me aapki itni wonderful energy ka raaz kya hai. Wo mai janna chahti hun.”

Amitabh said: “hamari umar ho gyi hai 81”, to this another woman fan from the audience said: “18 ka age ho gaya hai aapka sir.”

The ‘Sholay’ fame actor then replied: “aap logo ki prathna duayein chalti rahe hamare saath, bus or kuch ni chahiye hmko. Aap logo ko dekh lete hain, mil lete hain, aap log protsahit karte hai hamko, zindagi chalne ka nahi, daudne ka naam hai.”

The Reel was captioned as: “Audience ka pyaar hai #AmitabhBachchan ji ke 81 ki umra mein energy ka raaz! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Another promo released by the makers show a woman fan on the sets of “KBC 15”, singing a song for the actor. She said: “jabse tumko dekha, tum hi kuch batlao, isko kya kehte hain. Love you”, and gave flying kisses to Big B.

The actor said to her: “byaah ho gaya aapka?”, to which the woman said: “sir shadi nahi ki hai”.

Amitabh said: “tabhi baar baar aap ese (showing sign of flying kiss) phenk rahi hain”, leaving everyone in splits.

This video was captioned as: “#AmitabhBachchan ji ka andaaz hai nirala!”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Varun Sharma says he is not afraid of getting typecast

Mumbai– Actor Varun Sharma, who is set to return with his iconic character of Choocha in the upcoming third instalment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, ‘Fukrey 3’, is not afraid of getting typecast. Varun has garnered immense appreciation over the years for his characters of Choocha and Sexa.

Looking back at this journey in the industry so far, the actor said that he feels fortunate that he got to debut with a character like Choocha in ‘Fukrey’

He said: “Any actor who is kickstarting his career in films wants to be accepted and loved by the audience. I am blessed it happened with Choocha and then again with Sexa. I love to make people laugh. Bringing a smile to another human being’s face is such a rare thing in today’s times. If an artiste gets a chance to spread laughter and happiness through the biggest medium that we have in the country, which is cinema, then that’s a huge opportunity.”

He further mentioned: “Comedy is one genre that I will continue to work in. I have never been afraid of getting typecast. The most important thing for every actor is to get cast on a regular basis in memorable characters and amazing films. I really want to explore different genres but not just for the heck of it. The yes for a film has to come from the heart.”

Talking about if he envisions himself in a romantic film, he said: “I hope in the years to come, a good film comes my way. I have a lot of love to give and it would be nice to do a cute love story.”

‘Fukrey 3’ is all set to land in theatres on September 28 where it will clash with ‘The Vaccine War’, and will also muscle it out against the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’.

Varun Dhawan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, fans call him ‘sanskari ladka’

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan visited the Lalbaugcha Raja here on the second day of the Ganeshotsava.

The actor shared pictures of his visit on Instagram for his followers. Varun wore a yellow ethnic kurta, and is seen seeking blessings from Bappa. He has red tikka on his forehead, and is posing before the huge idol of Lord Ganpati. The video shows him praying to the god.

Varun captioned the post: “Had the best darshan today at #laalbaghcharaja.”

Fans wrote in the comment section: “From Bhediya Movie This Man Literally Doing Better And Then Bawaal Movie Just As It’s Name BTW Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

“May appa Bless You Humesha.”

“Sanskari ladka,” added another: “Wow sir aapke saath saath hamare bhi darshan ho ganpati ji ke.”

On the work front, Varun is currently shooting for his next project ‘VD 18’. In July, the Cine 1 Studios and A for Apple Studios had joined hands for the biggest action entertainer with Varun as the lead. It is written and directed by Kalees, and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

The film ‘VD 18’ is presented by Atlee. It is slated to release on May 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in ‘Bawaal’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. It stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite him.

Hina Khan on her debut single ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’: The entire experience was surreal

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan is set to make her singing debut with ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and called it a “surreal” experience.

Hina recently took to her social media platforms to share this news

An excited Hina said: “I have officially sung my first ever song on record, and the entire experience was truly surreal! Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience.”

“One of the most intriguing experiences of mine as a performer. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I am very excited for everybody to hear the song. I am also sure of this not only being my first of many songs, as I definitely want to explore a lot more singing as well.

The song will be released on Vyrl Originals. Just a few days ago, Hina let a sneak peek into her upcoming project, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’ by sharing captivating behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Hina is known for playing Akshara in the television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as runner up in both.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt dirctorial ‘Hacked’. The film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. ‘Hacked’ is the story of a boy’s love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession.

