Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Alia Bhatt’s new photoshoot: A boss lady look just in time for ‘Jigra’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently preparing for the release of her much-anticipated movie “Jigra”, on Friday treated her fans to a stunning new photoshoot that exudes boss lady vibes.

Taking to Instagram, Alia, who boasts 85.3 million followers, shared a series of striking pictures showcasing her in a blue and grey bralette top, elegantly paired with a black coat and beige trousers. Opting for her signature minimal makeup, she wore her short hair down, completing the look with silver earrings and matching rings.

In her post, she teasingly captioned, “Trailer dekha? #Jigra,” prompting excitement among fans and friends alike. The post garnered likes from celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling her a “slayer woman,” and expressing admiration with remarks like “Slaying” and “You are so pretty,” highlighting her undeniable charm and style.

‘Jigra’ is helmed by director Vasan Bala and also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles.

The upcoming action thriller film will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024, in a clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer- ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Shiv Rawail’s directorial titled ‘Alpha’ alongside ‘Munjya’ fame actor Sharvari Wagh. ‘Alpha’ is the first female-based espionage thriller in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Alia made her debut as the lead in 2012, with Karan Johar’s teen film ‘Student of the Year’, alongside debutants Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. She has then appeared in movies like– ‘Highway’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’, and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

She is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. They had tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai. The couple have a daughter named Raha.

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of rehearsal from the IIFA stage

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle and shared a glance at his power-packed rehearsal from the stage of IIFA.

Taking to his Instagram platform, Vicky shared a set of pictures and videos with the entire as he performed his most sensational track ‘Tauba Tauba’.

He captioned the post, “Let’s do this! #iifa2024”

In the first slide, Vicky added a picture of him from the stage in his powerful avatar. The actor is seen in all-black attire with a black cap and white sneakers.

Vicky also posted a short glimpse from the stage in which he is practicing the song as the screen features ‘Tauba Tauba’ in a red background as the group of other dancers join him.

In another snapshot, the ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor was seen raising his one arm with other dancers as they practiced for Vicky’s upcoming performance and the next shot featured him doing his iconic move from the song which has already emerged as the step of the year.

In the last picture, Vicky gave a heartwarming tribute to his die-hard admirers who were present there to watch their favorite star perform before his big night arrives to entertain everyone with his charm and immense talent.

Earlier, Vicky shared a reel of his from the workout session filled with a twist as he was seen dancing his heart out on the song ‘Dekha Tainu’ which has already gained a huge appreciation from the social community worldwide.

The three-day award ceremony will commence from September 27 to 29 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, Vicky will appear in the historical epic “Chhava“ helmed by ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ fame director Laxman Utekar.

In the movie, Vicky will be essaying the role of the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji. “Chhava” also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

The film is all set to hit the theaters on December 6, 2024 in a tight clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ helmed by director Sukumar.

Apart from ‘Chhava’ Vicky will also feature in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love and War’ opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor shares tempting glimpse of her ‘welcome home’ dinner

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a delightful picture of her welcome home dinner.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a snapshot of her delicious dinner delight as she came back from a schedule of her upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

She wrote the caption, “It’s a welcome home for a quick minute”.

On her tempting dinner menu, she had a delight of noodles, pasta, rice, salad, fried fish, pickles, Italian white sauce pasta and green chutney with other items.

Earlier, Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories, where she reshared a group picture posted by actor Maneish Paul as they completed the film’s schedule in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In the picture the cast members were seen smiling at the camera as they posed for the selfie and captioned it: “And that’s a schedule wrap for Udaipur!!!”

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Janhvi captioned the post: “Best team ever.”

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is written and helmed by ‘Dhadak’ fame director Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

On the other hand, Janhvi’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ has hit the theaters successfully on September 27, 2024. The film features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in crucial roles.

The film is helmed by director Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s recently released ‘Ulajh’ helmed by director Sudhanshu Saria has started streaming on the Netflix platform. The film also features, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chan, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, Jitendra Joshi and Sakshi Tanwar in crucial roles.

Shehnaaz Gill experiments with androgynous photoshoot

Mumbai– Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her appearance on “Bigg Boss 13”, has once again captured the spotlight with her latest androgynous photoshoot. Dazzling fans in an oversized coat, Shehnaaz showcases her unique style and confidence, pushing fashion boundaries and embracing a bold new look.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz, who has 18.5 million followers, dazzled her fans with a series of striking pictures featuring her in a black and red checkered oversized coat. She paired the bold outerwear with a crisp white shirt, a sleek black tie, and fiery red hot shorts, creating a captivating ensemble.

Shehnaaz completed the look with nude lips and a beautifully contoured and highlighted face, while her hair was styled in a chic wet look. To add a touch of glamour, she accessorised with golden bangles, rings, and black boots, showcasing her flair for fashion and confidence.

She captioned the post as: “Unstoppable vibes only!!!”

Actress Arti Singh commented: “Bestest ever….slaying…”

On the professional front, Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

She has been a part of films like ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and most recently ‘Thank You for Coming’.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled– ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’.

The diva will be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. The upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11.

She also has ‘Sab First Class’ in the pipeline.

Mouni Roy soaks up sun, sea and friendship in Maldives ahead of her birthday

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy took to her social media platform and shared glimpses from her current ongoing vacation in the Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mouni shared a short glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration with her husband Suraj Nambiar and other friends.

In the video, Mouni showcases a picturesque view of the sea while capturing the beauty of the resort. In the clip, her husband Suraj was seen giving a flying kiss to her lady love while moving ahead with other friends.

At the end of the video, Mouni said while capturing the beauty of Maldives, “stunning, stunning villa”.

Meanwhile, the ‘Naagin’ actress also shared some snapshots from her birthday getaway. In the clip, Mouni was seen posing with her friend as they enjoyed a ride in a golf buggy.

She later posted a short video of her in a green-colored bikini and wrote, “birthday getaway”.

In the last picture, Mouni was seen having a glass of glass of wine at Maldives’ one of the most prestigious joints.

On the work front, Mouni is best known for her portrayal of Shivanya in the supernatural thriller series ‘Naagin’. She began her acting career in 2006 with the television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

She essayed the role of Hindu goddess Sati in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ opposite actor Mohit Raina, and Meera in ‘Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq’.

She made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, ‘Hero Hitler in Love’ and her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sports film, ‘Gold’, directed by Reema Kagti, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She has then appeared in movies like– ‘London Confidential’, ‘Made in China’, ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’, and ‘Blackout’.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series ‘Showtime’ helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Mouni will be next in ‘The Virgin Tree’ helmed by Siddhant Kumar Sachdev.

Mommy Yami Gautam returns to sets after maternity leave

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam, who has been embracing the joys of motherhood, is back to work and recently attended a special event. She shared stunning pictures from the occasion, showcasing her radiant spirit and elegance as she balances her professional commitments with her new role as a mother.

Taking to Instagram, Yami, who has 19.7 million followers, shared a stunning photo showcasing her elegant look. She wore a long-sleeved red kurta paired with a matching dupatta adorned with intricate golden embroidery. Enhancing her natural beauty, Yami opted for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in soft waves.

In the photo, she can be seen applying the final touches to her makeup, radiating grace and poise. Her look was beautifully complemented by silver earrings, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

In the caption, she wrote, “And now back to work… Thank you team for a fantastic event #grateful”.

Yami is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. They had tied the nuptial knot in June, 2021. On May 20, they announced the arrival of their baby son Vedavid. Their child was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya.

On the work front, Yami made her television debut in 2008 with the TV show ‘Chand Ke Paar Chalo’. She essayed the lead in ‘Raajkumar Aaryyan’. Following this, she played the role of Leher in ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’, which aired on Colors. She has also participated in reality shows ‘Meethi Choori No 1’ and ‘Kitchen Champion Season 1’.

She made her film debut as the lead in the 2009 Kannada movie ‘Ullasa Utsaha’. Yami’s Bollywood debut came with the leading role in 2012 Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

Yami has been a part of movies like– ‘Total Siyapaa’, ‘Action Jackson’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Junooniyat’, ‘Sarkar 3’. She was seen as Pallavi in the 2019 military action film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, written and directed by her husband Aditya Dhar. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, with Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The actress was last seen in her husband’s production movie ‘Article 370’. The political action thriller film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, also starred Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

She next has ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ in the pipeline.

When Saif Ali Khan was asked to choose between his supposed debut movie and then girlfriend

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is set to make his Telugu debut with the upcoming film ‘Devara: Part 1’, once had to choose between his debut film and his then girlfriend.

An old video of the actor from the 1990s has resurfaced on social media, and it shows Saif in conversation with two interviewers, as he spoke about his “moral choice” in his debut film.

Elsewhere during the interview, the actor also pulled the legs of the interviewers as he appeared to be in a mood to have some fun.

He started off by talking about the subjective nature of struggle, and how it can play out differently for different people.

He said, “What does struggle mean? It means you sit in a rickshaw, and roam around the offices of the studios in search of work. My struggle was different. I was thrown out of my first film. The director of the film told me to choose between the film and my then girlfriend. That was a moral choice.”

However, the actor, who is currently married to Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan, didn’t reveal the name of his then girlfriend.

He then asked the interviewers, “How do you say moral choice in Hindi?”

When one of the interviewers told him, “Dharamsankat,” Saif reiterated with a loud chuckle, “Yeah dharamsankat!”

He then engaged in a fun banter with the interviewers as during another question, the interviewer was interrupted by the producer of the show.

Saif picked on it, and pulled the legs of the interviewers, calling them “Robots, who pick stuff from air”.

And guess who one of the interviewers was.

It was Ikhlaque Khan, who would later star in films like ‘Gully Boy’ as the father of Alia Bhatt’s character of Safeena, and as the father of Farhan Akhtar’s character in ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’.

Saif is known for his dark humour, and some dry humour. (IANS)