Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and more…

Sidharth Malhotra first person to sleep at his own birthday party, reveals Alia Bhatt

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, shared that her ‘Student of the Year’ co-star Sidharth Malhotra is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party.

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the controversial couch. During the course of the episode, Alia makes a visual appearance and says that sid is so hilarious that he goes off to sleep at his own birthday party.

Alia Bhatt has all things fun and nice to say about Sidharth Malhotra, as she said, “Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesnt party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he’s really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party.”

She added, “Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that’s generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following. I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me the first love of my life, Edward.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Dunki’ is SRK’s lowest budgeted film in 6 years, putting it in profit zone even before release

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Dunki’, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has been made on a reported budget of Rs 85 crore.

As per a media report, this makes ‘Dunki’ SRK’s lowest budgeted film in the last seven years including ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ which was made at a budget of Rs 90 crore, ‘Raees’ made on Rs 90-95 crore, ‘Zero’ made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, ‘Pathaan’ made for Rs 240 crore and the most recent ‘Jawan’ made for Rs 300 crore.

However, it should be noted that the reported figure of Rs 85 crore doesn’t include the talent cost.

The media report states that the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani is a cautious spender, and wrapped up the shoot of the film in 75 days of which SRK shot for 60 days. This pulls up ‘Dunki’ in the profit zone even before it’s release.

Shah Rukh Khan shuttled between the sets of his last production ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ and spent more time on the sets of ‘Jawan’ given its longer schedule.

Looks like Hirani retrofitted the schedule of ‘Dunki’ as per SRK’s availability from ‘Jawan’. ‘Jawan’, which released on September 7, has become the 5th highest grossing Indian film and the highest earning Hindi film of all time with reported collections to the tune of Rs 1150 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

As for ‘Dunki’, the film is set for a Christmas release this December and will clash with the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

Salman Khan: ‘Important to create characters that stay with audience forever’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Tiger 3’, said that while milestones may be special but the feeling of creating characters that stay in the hearts of audiences forever is truly unparalleled.

The film, which takes the spy-universe arc further, also stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonistic force to Salman’s titular character of ‘Tiger 3’.

The film has so far collected Rs 400 crore at the global box-office, as per the makers

Reacting to the appreciation by the audience for the film, Salman said in a statement: “It is quite amazing that two of my most loved characters Prem and Tiger have entertained people so much on Diwali. As an actor, I have only looked to create memories for people through my brand of cinema and I’m fortunate that they have loved me back.”

The actor added: “Milestones are always special but what’s even more amazing is creating characters that stay in the hearts of audiences forever. I’m hoping people will always cherish Prem and Tiger equally because for me both these characters have given me unanimous appreciation. So, I can’t choose one over the other. I’m glad Prem and Tiger have made Diwali special for families and audiences across all age groups.”

‘Tiger 3’ is produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF and directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

Shahid Kapoor’s fashion sense is ‘so underrated’: Kriti Sanon

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in a yet to be titled film, insists that the latter’s fashion sense is underrated.

Shahid is one of the best-dressed men today, said Kriti, who won the National Award this year for her performance in ‘Mimi’.

The actress has a list of films in her kitty and in a candid conversation she spoke about working with Kajol, how she has changed over the years, and who according to her is the most well-dressed man in the Industry.

Talking about whose fashion sense she likes the most, she said, “Hrithik is someone whom I have loved always. I also love Tiger’s fashion sense. But I feel Shahid Kapoor’s fashion sense is so underrated.

“I think he is so well-dressed. He is one of the best dressed men today. He puts everything so effortlessly, and I have told this to him as well. I love that he wears colours. I am very excited for our film to release. We share great chemistry in the film. I am really fond of him.”

Sharing her experience of working with Kajol once again in ‘Do Patti’, she said, “When I worked with Kajol mam in ‘Dilwale’, I was very naive. We hardly shot together. This time we broke the ice and we have a lot more powerful scenes together. I had a great time working with her. ”

The actress will also be seen in ‘The Crew’.

