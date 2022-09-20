Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Nimrat Kaur, Richa Chadha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia expresses gratitude on receiving Smita Patil Memorial Award

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the response to her recently released fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra’ as it becomes the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022, has been feted with the Smita Patil Memorial Award.

The actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share the news with her followers. Sharing the certificate of the honour, she wrote on the picture: “Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank You to everyone (heart emoji).”

Established in 1986 by the Priyadarshni Academy in memory of actress Smita Patil, the Smita Patil Memorial Award is awarded to an Indian actress for her contribution to Indian cinema in the period prior to the ceremony, irrespective of a particular performance. Till 1994, the award was conferred every year to the actresses. However, since 1994 the committee has been conferring the honour upon the actresses once every two years.

In the past, actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Tabu, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been honoured with the award. The award committee drew flak in 2016 when it feted Bollywood star Katrina Kaif with the award as certain sections of media and general populace felt that the actress was undeserving of the honour.

Taapsee Pannu was the last actress to be feted with the honour before Alia back in 2020.

9 years of ‘The Lunchbox’: Nimrat looks back, KJo calls her magical in the film

Mumbai– As the epistolary-romance film ‘The Lunchbox’ completes nine years of its release on Tuesday, actress Nimrat Kaur, who played the role of Ila in the film, looked back at the journey and the atmosphere around the release of the film back in 2013.

She said in a statement: “‘The Lunchbox’ will forever be a film that is close to my heart. It was my first film in a leading role and there were hoardings all over. There was a well-known brand that did one of their signature takes on the film and that was extremely special for me.”

Walking down the memory lane, she added: “I remember we had organised a special screening of the film in Delhi where it was just me, Irrfan, Ritesh Batra and our close family and friends and it is crazy to look back and see how things have changed.”

‘The Lunchbox’, which starred late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat in the lead, has become one of the most loved films of the past decade.

Nimrat also shared a post on her social media with the caption: “The biggest gifts of life are the ones that age better than anything you could imagine. I thank all of you and the universe above for this precious day 9 years ago, when life as I knew it changed forever. Here’s to the perennial love and continued magic #TheLunchbox spins and the immortality of the talent and heart that made it all happen. Thank you.”

Karan Johar, who co-produced the film commented under Nimrat’s post, “Such a special film and you were so magical in it.”

Richa’s wedding jewellry to be custom made by 175-year-old jeweller family