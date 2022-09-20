Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Nimrat Kaur, Richa Chadha, and more…

Alia expresses gratitude on receiving Smita Patil Memorial Award
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the response to her recently released fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra’ as it becomes the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022, has been feted with the Smita Patil Memorial Award.
The actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share the news with her followers. Sharing the certificate of the honour, she wrote on the picture: “Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank You to everyone (heart emoji).”
Established in 1986 by the Priyadarshni Academy in memory of actress Smita Patil, the Smita Patil Memorial Award is awarded to an Indian actress for her contribution to Indian cinema in the period prior to the ceremony, irrespective of a particular performance. Till 1994, the award was conferred every year to the actresses. However, since 1994 the committee has been conferring the honour upon the actresses once every two years.
In the past, actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Tabu, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been honoured with the award. The award committee drew flak in 2016 when it feted Bollywood star Katrina Kaif with the award as certain sections of media and general populace felt that the actress was undeserving of the honour.
Taapsee Pannu was the last actress to be feted with the honour before Alia back in 2020.
9 years of ‘The Lunchbox’: Nimrat looks back, KJo calls her magical in the film
Mumbai– As the epistolary-romance film ‘The Lunchbox’ completes nine years of its release on Tuesday, actress Nimrat Kaur, who played the role of Ila in the film, looked back at the journey and the atmosphere around the release of the film back in 2013.
She said in a statement: “‘The Lunchbox’ will forever be a film that is close to my heart. It was my first film in a leading role and there were hoardings all over. There was a well-known brand that did one of their signature takes on the film and that was extremely special for me.”
Walking down the memory lane, she added: “I remember we had organised a special screening of the film in Delhi where it was just me, Irrfan, Ritesh Batra and our close family and friends and it is crazy to look back and see how things have changed.”
‘The Lunchbox’, which starred late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat in the lead, has become one of the most loved films of the past decade.
Nimrat also shared a post on her social media with the caption: “The biggest gifts of life are the ones that age better than anything you could imagine. I thank all of you and the universe above for this precious day 9 years ago, when life as I knew it changed forever. Here’s to the perennial love and continued magic #TheLunchbox spins and the immortality of the talent and heart that made it all happen. Thank you.”
Karan Johar, who co-produced the film commented under Nimrat’s post, “Such a special film and you were so magical in it.”
Richa’s wedding jewellry to be custom made by 175-year-old jeweller family
According to source close to the actress, the Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.
The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewelry include the royal family of Bikaner.
Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.
The two reportedly met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen once again in the third installment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.
Raveena Tandon to star in Arbaaz Khan’s production venture ‘Patna Shukla’
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who turned producer with Salman Khan-starrer ‘Dabangg’, has roped in ace actress Raveena Tandon for his next production ‘Patna Shukla’ which is a social drama.
He reveals: “It’s a social drama but since we as a production house believe in entertaining our audience, the film was written like that. ‘Patna Shukla’ has all the ingredients that an Indian audience wants to watch.”
Khan, who is known for his negative roles in films like ‘Daraar’ and ‘Qayamat: City Under Threat’ was also seen in movies such as ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and many more.
While talking about the film he says that audiences will see Raveena in a completely distinct look: “Wait to see Raveena in a never seen before avatar. Even when she was at the peak of her career while doing hardcore masala movies, Raveena never turned her back on meaningful cinema. ‘Patna Shukla’ is the perfect example of pure cinema meets entertainment,” he adds.
The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. ‘Patna Shukla’ is all set to release next year.
Akshay Kumar shares what truly makes him feel like a hero
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar might not have had a successful run at the box-office and OTT this year, so far, but a recent outing with his daughter Nitara made him feel like a true hero. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video and a picture of himself roaming around an amusement park with Nitara.
He captioned his Instagram post: “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.”
In the picture and the video, Akshay and Nitara can be seen with their backs facing the camera and holding soft toys while roaming around the park. The actor is at his casual best in loose clothing with a huge soft toy over his head.
On the work front, Akshay’s four films have tanked this year, including the theatrical releases of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and the streaming movie ‘Cuttputlli’. A Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’, ‘Cuttputlli’ has reportedly become one of the least watched films on OTT.
For the year 2022, Akshay’s last release would be ‘Ram Setu’. His ‘Selfiee’, ‘OMG 2’ and the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ are lined up for release in 2023.
Pankaj Tripathi: I would like to direct a movie
Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi loves telling a story, and he wants to try his hands at directing movies.
Pankaj said: “I came in because I love the process and how the actor becomes a part of the story telling. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I grew up listening to stories. Now I have developed a liking for telling stories too.”
“So, apart from acting, I would like to direct a movie. A producer also plays an important part, but it is the director who has the vision of the story.”
The actor has been part of many movies, but it was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in 2012 that turned out to be his breakthrough performance.
The actor was last seen in the film ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. He is now gearing up for ‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God!’. (IANS)