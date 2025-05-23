Bollywood Roundup: Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alaya F Reveals Her Go-To Morning Drink for Glowing Skin and Beating Bloat

MUMBAI– Actress Alaya F has shared her go-to morning ritual for radiant skin and a bloat-free day: a simple, homemade wellness drink.

Taking to Instagram, the Jawaani Jaaneman star revealed that she drinks a blend of warm water, soaked chia seeds, fresh lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and a touch of honey every morning on an empty stomach. “It helps my gut, clears my skin, boosts metabolism, and reduces bloating—and takes less than two minutes to make,” she wrote.

Alaya, who is known for her health-conscious lifestyle and frequent yoga posts, emphasized the importance of consistency and making sure the water is warm, not boiling, to get the best results.

Most recently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Alaya made her debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, a film she still calls “the most special” of her career.

Why Janhvi Kapoor Jokingly Asked Rhea Kapoor Not to ‘Kill’ Her

MUMBAI– Actress Janhvi Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of her playful side with a cheeky Instagram post directed at producer Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing stylish photos of herself in a sleek black outfit paired with a hat and heels, Janhvi captioned the post, “Ready for the Mumbai rains (@rheakapoor don’t kill me for the caption),” poking fun at her fashion-forward look. Her subtle makeup and minimal accessories completed the chic ensemble.

In another post, Janhvi shared highlights from her appearance at Cannes 2025, where she was joined by Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, and rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. “A recap. So grateful to have been a part of this journey, this story, and this moment. With the best, most wholesome people. #Cannes2025,” she wrote.

Janhvi and Ishaan’s film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film was the only Indian feature to be screened and received a 9-minute standing ovation. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor and friends, including Orry and Shikhar, joined her in France to celebrate the milestone.

Sushmita Sen Celebrates the Color Black as Her ‘Armor’ in Elegant Saree Post

MUMBAI– Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned heads with a striking Instagram post celebrating the color black, which she called her “armor.”

Draped in a flowing black saree with a ruffled border and paired with a strapless, silver-embellished blouse, Sushmita completed the look with bold eye makeup and nude lips. “Unafraid of the dark, gimme black anyday… A colour I celebrate as an armour,” she wrote in the caption, also thanking her styling team and sending love to fans.

Earlier this week, Sushmita marked the 31st anniversary of her historic Miss Universe win in 1994—the first for India—by sharing throwback photos from the crowning moment in Manila. Reflecting on the milestone, she wrote: “A historical win that introduced an 18-year-old Indian girl to the Universe… life defining for sure.”

She also extended warm wishes to her friends and supporters in the Philippines, calling the experience one she will “proudly cherish forever.”

Boman Irani Shares Hilarious Moment as Anupam Kher Naps on His Lap

MUMBAI– Boman Irani gave fans a laugh on Instagram by sharing a candid photo of fellow actor and director Anupam Kher napping on his lap during a car ride. Captioning the moment with humor, Irani wrote, “The hard work is done. The response is great. He’s so tired… But why on my lap???”

The image quickly caught attention, with filmmaker Farah Khan joking in the comments, “I’ve got competition,” alongside laughing emojis.

The duo is currently celebrating the success of their film Tanvi The Great, which received a warm reception at Cannes 2025. Kher, who directed the film, posted a video from the festival alongside Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and newcomer Shubhangi Dutt, thanking Cannes for its love and calling the experience “heartwarming.”

In the video, Boman added with a smile, “Don’t say goodbye—just say au revoir. We’ll be back next year. Hotel bookings are done. The airline? Not yet. But we’ll be back.”

Tanvi The Great, which also stars Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, was also screened at the Marché du Film. It is set to release in theaters on July 18.

Zeenat Aman Recalls How She Landed Shammi Kapoor’s Manoranjan

MUMBAI– Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a clip of the upbeat track Dulhan Maike Chali from her 1974 film Manoranjan, the directorial debut of Shammi Kapoor.

The song features a lively group of women playfully challenging societal norms as they escort a moralistic police officer, played by Sanjeev Kumar, to jail. The film was a bold remake of the American romantic comedy Irma La Douce.

“The opinion on most remakes may be harsh, but I’m proud to have starred in Shammi Kapoor’s Manoranjan,” Zeenat wrote on Instagram.

She revealed that she landed the role thanks to family friend and producer F.C. Mehra, who introduced her to Shammi Kapoor. While they didn’t share a deep friendship, she recalled Kapoor as a talented, lighthearted director who brought fun and energy to the set.

Reflecting on her role as Nisha, a sex worker, Zeenat shared, “As a young woman discovering her feminism, I was excited to play a character who didn’t conform to the stereotype of being ashamed or waiting for rescue. Nisha, to me, is as iconic as Rupa and Janice.”

Dulhan Maike Chali was composed by R.D. Burman with lyrics by Anand Bakshi and vocals by the Mangeshkar sisters.

Nehha Pendse Embraces Timeless Indian Beauty in Cannes Debut

MUMBAI– Actress Nehha Pendse made a stunning Cannes debut this year, following in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari by proudly showcasing traditional Indian elegance on the global stage.

Draped in a classic white silk saree paired with a matching blouse, statement jewelry, and white flowers adorning her bun, Nehha embodied timeless Indian grace. Representing a luxury jewelry brand at the festival, the May I Come In Madam? star said, “A saree is where I feel most at home, and flowers are an essential part of who I am. I wanted both to walk the red carpet with me.”

Nehha’s appearance echoed Aishwarya’s regal look in an ivory saree and Aditi’s graceful Raw Mango ensemble, both of whom drew attention not only for their ethnic wear but also for wearing sindoor—celebrating Indian tradition with pride.

At Cannes 2025, these actresses reaffirmed India’s rich cultural heritage through fashion, and Nehha carried that legacy forward with elegance and pride.

Kriti Sanon Marks 11 Years in Film Industry, Reflects on Her Journey

MUMBAI– Kriti Sanon celebrated 11 years in the film industry on Thursday, marking her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti, which released on May 24, 2014.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kriti shared rare behind-the-scenes moments from the film, which also launched Tiger Shroff. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti followed two lovers fighting for their relationship against all odds.

Currently, Kriti is filming Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai, in which she stars opposite Dhanush for the first time. The film, with music by A.R. Rahman, is a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa and explores intense themes of love and emotional turmoil.

In a gripping teaser, Kriti’s character Mukti is shown walking through chaos, dousing herself in petrol with a lighter in hand—hinting at a powerful role. Tere Ishk Mein is set to release in Hindi and Tamil on November 28.

Malavika Mohanan to Wrap Up Filming for Sardar 2 with Karthi in June

CHENNAI– Actress Malavika Mohanan has revealed she will complete shooting for the highly anticipated spy thriller Sardar 2 alongside Karthi by June.

During a fan Q&A session on X, when asked about her next Tamil project, Malavika responded, “Just wrapping up Sardar 2 with Karthi sir in June & will be announcing my next in Tamil very soon.”

She also shared a personal insight, saying she’s proud of how “thick-skinned” she’s become, allowing her to embrace love and tune out negativity.

Director P.S. Mithran earlier confirmed that 90–95% of the film has been completed, with dubbing underway. The sequel features an ensemble cast including S.J. Suryah, Rajisha Vijayan, Aashika Rangnath, and Sajal Ahmed.

With cinematography by George Williams, music by Sam C.S., and editing by Ruben, Sardar 2 promises to build on the success of its predecessor with high-octane action and strong performances.

Why Sonali Bendre Playfully Calls Husband Goldie Behl ‘Irritating’

MUMBAI– Actress Sonali Bendre recently shared a lighthearted memory of how her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, used to follow her around on the set of the 1994 film Naraaz—which she jokingly called “irritating” at the time.

In a candid chat with Farah Khan during a home-cooked meal, Sonali recalled how Goldie would always find a spot near her whenever she tried to read quietly. “Wherever I went to sit and read, he would come and sit there too,” she laughed. Farah replied, “Obviously, he was wooing you!”

Sonali also revealed that after several actresses turned down Goldie’s 1998 film Angaaray, she agreed to do it—and the rest is history. Farah quipped, “So he married you out of gratitude?”

On a more serious note, Sonali spoke about her 2018 cancer diagnosis and emphasized the importance of early detection. “We don’t pay attention to ourselves. But with cancer, early detection saves lives—you have to go for scans and tests,” she said. Now cancer-free since 2021, Sonali continues to inspire with her resilience and openness.

Esha Deol Trades Car for Auto-Rickshaw, Calls It a Fun Morning Ride

MUMBAI– Actress Esha Deol embraced Mumbai’s charm on Friday morning by ditching her car for an auto-rickshaw ride.

Sharing the experience on Instagram with Doechii’s “Anxiety” playing in the background, Esha looked stylish in a floral white shirt as she filmed herself in the rickshaw. “My ride this morning… Rickshaw ride aaj maza aaya. Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan,” she captioned the video.

The daughter of Bollywood legends Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha made her debut in 2002 and is known for roles in Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry. After a break from acting, she returned with series like Rudra and Hunter.

Her latest film, Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt and inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, features her in a lead role alongside Adah Sharma and Sushant Singh. Hema Malini praised her daughter’s performance, calling it “mature, dignified, and wholesome.”

Jacqueline Fernandez Meets Jessica Alba at Cannes: ‘Still So Speechless’

MUMBAI– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez had a true fangirl moment at the Cannes Film Festival as she met Hollywood star Jessica Alba, French actress Juliette Binoche, and Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Al Turki.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a series of photos from the event and wrote, “This was a dream—meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event. All thanks to @redseafilm, this was possible for me!”

Honored at the Red Sea Film Festival’s Women in Cinema Gala, Jacqueline described the experience as deeply inspiring. “I left feeling inspired and wanting to grow more… explore more. Thank you for honoring me alongside such amazingly beautiful women—still so speechless!!!” she added.

The Red Sea Film Festival, in collaboration with Cannes, celebrates women making an impact in global cinema. This year’s honorees include Jacqueline Fernandez, Amina Khalil, Elham Ali, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji, Sarah Taiba, and Rungano Nyoni.

On the film front, Jacqueline is gearing up for the release of Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The comedy franchise’s latest installment is set to hit theaters on June 6.

Alia Bhatt Heads to Cannes, Reveals What’s in Her Bag

MUMBAI– Putting to rest rumors that she skipped the Cannes Film Festival due to geopolitical tensions, Alia Bhatt confirmed she’s en route to the French Riviera.

The actress shared an Instagram Story featuring her Gucci suitcase, a makeup pouch that read “I’m worth it,” and two books—one of them being Atomic Habits by James Clear. “Off we go,” she captioned the post.

Spotted at the Mumbai airport Friday morning, Alia kept it stylish in a beige trench coat, white top, blue jeans, and sunglasses. She’s set to make her Cannes red carpet debut this year.

On the film front, Alia will star in Alpha, an all-female spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and part of YRF’s expanding spy universe. The film, co-starring Sharvari, hits theaters on December 25.

She’s also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, announced in January, follows her acclaimed 2022 performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (Source: IANS)