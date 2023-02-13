Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, and more…

- Advertisement -

Akshay Kumar says he is inspired by Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has lavished praise on his chote miyan, the action star Tiger Shroff. Khiladi Kumar took to his social media on Monday to share how Tiger inspires him.

As Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be coming together for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, their camaraderie both on-screen and off-screen is worth a watch.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay penned a note for Tiger Shroff as he shared a video in which they can be seen playing volleyball on the sets.

Akshay started the note by writing, “Dear Tiger, I’m not someone who writes letters. In fact, I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point. It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally.”

He further mentioned how he has acclimated to pain and suffering which is a part of any action star’s profile, “Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way @aliabbaszafar, his team…and you have, in just two weeks.”

He added in jest how physiotherapy has now become an everyday matter for him, “Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai (I’m undergoing physiotherapy everyday) And I’m not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push… Life happens when we push.”

He continued in the note, “I’m enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working. Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate.”

The superstar concluded his note as he wrote, “So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings. Cheers, Akshay.”

To this, sharing Akshay’s video, Tiger replied, “Sir, the pleasure is all mine! And likewise I don’t think the team and I have ever had so much fun and been pushed to the limit on set and more offset on volleyball court, tough keeping up with your unmatchable energy and so looking forward to the rest of the journey with you. And thanks for making night shoots easier @akshaykumar #RealLifeActionHero”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ film, has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ fame.

‘BB16’ Finale: Salman dances with ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar and “Bigg Boss 16” host Salman Khan was seen shaking a leg with Reem Shaikh on the grand finale on Sunday night.

Reem Shaikh was accompanied by actors Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani to promote their upcoming show “Tere Ishq Ghayal”. While Gashmeer was seen dancing with Sumbul Touqeer on “Bang Bang” title track, while Karan grooved with Gori Nagori.

Reem said that she was not interested in dancing with any contestant but with the show’s host on the title track of their show. Salman obliged and did a romantic dance with Reem.

Tina had earlier expressed her dream to go on a bike ride with Salman. The “Dabangg” star agreed and gave a ride on his bicycle.

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

Mumbai– So, Vikrant and Dimple were finally united and presented to the world at a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in ‘Shershaah’ on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai.

The couple (looking picture-perfect as usual, despite online criticism of Kiara appearing without a mangalsutra) posed for paps as a stream of stars greeted them. They included Malhotra’s former classmate and rumoured girlfriend from ‘Student of the Year’ (2012), Alia Bhatt (who came without Ranbir, but with Ayan Mukerji), and recent co-actor from ‘Thank You’, Ajay Devgn, who arrived with wife Kajol.

The Advanis and Malhotras also did a joint photo-op. Siddharth’s parents, Sunil and Rimma, his banker brother Harshad and wife, Kiara’s parents Jaideep and Genevieve and rapper brother Mishaal, were shot against a flower bedecked wall bearing the couple’s initials ‘SK’.

Among the other stars present was the other Siddharth, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and star wife Vidya Balan; actor Abhishek Bachchan, who came solo; and character actor Anupam Kher, who was dressed in glittering black.

Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who played Advani’s mother-in-law in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, also made it a point to come to the party.

Papon’s ‘Duti Nayan’ marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Mumbai,– Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs such as ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Bulleya’, ‘Kyon’ and several others, released an Assamese ghazal titled ‘Duti Nayan’ ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The song, which means ‘two eyes’, is a ghazal about love composed by Priyankaa Bhattacharya and penned by Sarat Barkakati.

Talking about the song, Papon said, “Sarat Barkakati is like a family. He wrote two songs for my first album, ‘Jonaki Raati’ — ‘Ailoi Monot Pore’ and ‘Demali Mon’. We received immense love for them.”

The singer also mentioned that the ghazal marks their reunion after 23 years.

“It’s a beautiful song in the form of a ghazal, which is a lovely composition by Priyanka. It’s a song that perfectly cherishes the greatest emotion – love. I hope the listeners love this song,” Papon added.

Sunny shares special bond with Kartik as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

Mumbai– Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is known for his work in ‘TVF Aspirants’, is playing the antagonist in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Shehzada’.

Hinduja said that he shares a very special bond with Kartik as both of them are rank outsiders in the entertainment industry.

Talking about Kartik, Sunny said, “Kartik and I share a very special bond. We both did not have any connections in the industry and that has been a common link between us to begin with. During the shoot of this incredible film, we had so much to share and learn from each other.”

“His dedication and humble nature is the reason people love him so much. His journey is no less than an inspiration. He is a perfect example of the phrase ‘its all about how bad you want it’,” Sunny added.

The film, which is set to release on February 17, stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. This is Kriti’s second film opposite Kartik after their first collaboration ‘Luka Chuppi’ in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sunny also has YRF’s ‘The Railway Man’ in the pipeline. (IANS)