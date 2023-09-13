Bollywood Roundup: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shruti Haasan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ajay Devgn-Kajol wish their son Yug on 13th birthday

Mumbai– Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son, Yug Devgn just marked his 13th birthday which made the star couple feel like they were on top of the moon.

To celebrate his special day, both the stars took to their social media accounts and penned heartfelt notes wishing their little boy. Kajol shared a happy selfie with her son, where she hugged him, while Ajay Devgn shared a picture of Yug sitting on his lap while he was comfortably sitting with his legs stretched out against a wall.

Kajol, who was top of the world for her son’s birthday, wrote on Instagram: “Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It’s momentous for the both of us.. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child (sic).”

In addition, the actress shared a picture of the cake that was cut into pieces during his birthday ceremony.

Captioning her post, she wrote: “Love you to bits and pieces”

Ajay Devgn, expressing his great happiness on seeing his son grow, wrote: “He’s outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta… thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar (Grow up a bit more slowly).”

Meanwhile, Yug’s aunt, actress Tanishaa Mukerji who is the younger sister of Kajol; shared a special video for him, featuring throwback photos and video clippings of the birthday boy.

She captioned her post, “Happy birthday my jaan! Yuggy! You are my child of the sky! Happy 13th birthday my beautiful angel boy! Keep shining.”

Kajol and Ajay last appeared together on the big screen with the Om Raut directorial ‘Tanhaji: The Usung Warrior’, where both their performances garnered them much acclaim.

Currently on the work front, Ajay Devgn who was last seen in the film ‘Bholaa’, will next be seen in ‘Singham Again’, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ and ‘Maidaan’ along with an untitled remake of the Gujarati film ‘Vash’.

Kajol, who was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Lust Stories 2’, will be seen in ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’.

Shruti Haasan rocks out to heavy metal while shedding weight, raises devil horns

Chennai– Actress Shruti Haasan, apart from being a star in both Bollywood as well as the South industry, is also a big fan of rock music, and recently shared a clip of herself rocking out to heavy metal while shedding weight, calling it a great experience and raising the devil horns.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she actress was sporting a black sportswear and had no make-up on. With some metalcore playing in the background, the actress said in the clip: “Loosing hormonal weight, and bloating and all kinds of other s*** can be really challenging.”

Raising the devil horns she added: “But when you have some heavy metal playing, it feels so good, feels soooo good!”

While Shruti Haasan’s music background is no secret, her acting in so many acclaimed films ranging from ‘Luck’, ‘Gabbar is Back’, ‘Krack’, ‘Oh My Friend’, ‘Srimanthudu’ and ‘Premam’ among others has largely overshadowed her musical side.

The ‘Luck’ actress has never made her love of rock music any secret, having grown up listening to bands such as Nirvana, Creed, Linkin Park, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Motley Crue among many more.

Shruti also has her own alternative rock band The Extramentals; where she is the lead singer and has done various songs with them, including her big hit ‘Edge’, which currently is one of her better known songs.

The actress-singer, has also done playback singing in films such as ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ and ‘En Mana Vaanil’.

She also has posted various reels of herself singing out to various songs from many rock bands, ranging from Nickleback to Rush, while even showing her singing abilities, and even done some Tamil rock songs with other bands.

The actress is currently geared up to star in the Prabhas-led film ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’, which recently pushed its release date.

Rohan Vinod Mehra ‘always believed in being true to oneself’

New Delhi– Actor Rohan Vinod Mehra, who made his acting debut with the financial thriller film ‘Baazaar’, is gearing up for the release of gritty crime thriller ‘Kaala’.

Son of the late actor Vinod Mehra, Rohan started his acting career with the short films ‘Afterword’, ‘An Incomplete Tune’, and ‘Hum’. He also worked as an assistant director in ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Rohan spoke about his upcoming project ‘Kaala’ with IANS, trends he likes and dislikes in the industry, and the actors that he looks up to.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t really pay much attention to trends. I have always believed in being true to oneself even if that may not always get you in the conversation.”

‘Kaala’ is directed and created by Bejoy Nambiar. Talking about his creative vision, Rohan said: “He has a very unique way of viewing the world and telling his stories. I think he has a distinct style, but isn’t locked into just that. If you see all his films, he’s always trying new things.”

The actor shared how the show came his way. “Bejoy and I have been in conversation about working together even since the release of my first film. There was a project before this that we were very close to doing together, but it worked out. When Bejoy reached out to me with ‘Kaala’, I was extremely excited to jump on board,” he said.

Rohan said he looks upto Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Dulquer Salman. “And of course Amitabh Bacchan – my all time favourite.”

He added that he is up for the role which has a well defined character graph, and has enough space in it to allow me to bring something new and fresh to the role.

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, and Elisha Mayor.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

