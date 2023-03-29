Bollywood Roundup: Ajay Devgn, Adah Sharma, Pooja Banerjee, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the run-up to the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Bholaa’, recently shared his experience of directing Tabu in the film. Both the actors have collaborated on numerous occasions as co-actors or in the capacity of actor-director.

Talking about directing Tabu, Ajay said: “She is very spontaneous; that’s what I like about her. Apart from that, she takes to the tone so perfectly that you don’t need to take it any further as a director. There is an emotional scene between Bholaa and Tabu’s character Diana where I think she’s done a fabulous job.”

The director-actor also spoke about the equipment used in ‘Bholaa’. He told IMDb during the segment ‘On The Scene’: “We’ve created different kinds of cameras in-house to align with the budgets of an Indian film. We designed robotic cameras which moved by themselves to get action shots which are otherwise impossible and too risky for cameramen to shoot.”

‘Bholaa’, directed by Ajay Devgn, stars a powerful line-up of actors like Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30.

Adah Sharma ‘couldn’t sleep’ just thinking about her role in ‘The Kerala Story’

Mumbai– Known for her roles in ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and ‘Commando 3’, actress Adah Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’, written and directed by Sudipto Sen.

The actress shared that after listening to the story, she could not sleep for a few nights.

She said: “When the story was narrated to me it was so scary I didn’t sleep a few nights just thinking about it. I’m grateful that I got to be in a film like this, and got a chance to tell this heartbreaking story. ”

Adah is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Malayali nurse, who converts to Islam and joins the Islamic State. She is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and then turned into an IS terrorist.

On being chosen to play the lead role in the film, Adah added: “The Kerala Story is a Hindi film so they wanted a Bollywood actress who can speak Hindi and Malayalam. I’m a Malayali so I speak both languages. That was one of the reasons they felt I fit the part.”

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the film Adah shared: “The makers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen have made several reputed films and they will present all statistics. When people watch the film all their questions will be answered and their doubts will be cleared.”

Pooja Banerjee takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cocktail’ role

Mumbai– TV actress Pooja Banerjee talked about her new look in the show, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and said that it is inspired from Deepika Padukones character of Veronica Melaney in the movie ‘Cocktail’.

She shared how she took inspiration from Deepika’s character from ‘Cocktail’ and said that her on-screen character Pihu has similar traits like Veronica in the movie. She also loves to party, lost her parents at a young age and is trying to fill up the vacuum in her life.

She said: “Deepika’s character Veronica has left an impact in my heart, I loved how she played the role so effortlessly. Veronica is feisty and fierce but deep down, she has an emotional void in her life. She uses partying as her coping mechanism to fill up the vacuum in her life. Pihu has those similar traits, losing her parents at a young age, seeing people go to lengths for money has scarred her. I try to take inspiration from Veronica while giving my own twist to it.”

Pooja has been part of some of the popular shows such as ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, among others.

About her look in the show Pooja said: “When the makers revealed my look, I was impressed by it. It was love at first sight for me. From the hair colour, and dark kohled eyes to junk jewellery and funky outfits, the look is beautifully designed for the character of Pihu. Bohemian fashion can never be wrong. I am a fan of Bohemian style and finally donning those wonderful looks is a tick in my fashion wishlist.”

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kangana says she’s proud of her beauty, but never succumbed to vanity

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production work of her period drama film ‘Emergency’, took to her social media on Wednesday and shared that although she feels proud about her beauty and feels good about herself, she has never fallen prey to the idea of vanity which comes quite naturally in the glamorous world of the movies.

The actress took to her Twitter and shared a collage of her pictures ahead of her trip. In the pictures, the ‘Gangster’ actress can be seen wearing an ethnic attire with her curls.

She revealed that the selfies in the post are a result of in-traffic boredom. She tweeted, “Aaj airport jaate hue traffic bahut mila toh socha thoda apni khubsurati pe itra leti hoon – Kamiyaan mujhse bhi hongi shayad, lekin vanity ka shikaar main kabhi nahi rahi (Encountered a lot of traffic while on my way to the airport today. So, I thought why not feel proud about my beauty. I may not be perfect but I never fell prey to vanity)”.

However, she left her post open-ended as she posed a question in her tweet, “Aab iss umar mein yeh bimari lag jaye toh (But, what if the contagion of vanity gets me)”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets trolled after calling ‘RRR’ Tamil film

Mumbai– After opening a can of worms in a podcast, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas got into a sticky situation as she referred to the Telugu film ‘RRR’ starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan as a Tamil film.

Priyanka was in a conversation with Dax Shepard on his podcast titled Armchair Expert. Priyanka made the mistake while correcting Shepard, who tagged ‘RRR’ as a Bollywood film.

This happened when Shepard was comparing Bollywood to be like the 50s of Hollywood when a few stars and big studios controlled everything. To which, Priyanka agreed.

She said, “I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was big studios, five actors big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming.

“It has given access to so many people who are making content.” She added that “Bollywood has evolved”, to which the host mentioned S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, whose song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won big at the 95th Oscar Awards.

Priyanka corrected him and said: “That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those it’s like our Avengers.”

Social media users took to Twitter to share their opinion on the gaffe.

“If it is to be believed then @priyankachopra lacks clarity on Indian cinema. #RRR is a Original #Telugu movie, NOT a #Tamil movie,” said one social media user.

Another user said, “IDK what’s the context. She could have done some research before mentioning but could have said just Indian film. This south vs south, north vs south is getting too much these days .. Feels like stan Twitter fan wars.”

Another said “Isn’t it annoying when every movie is called Bollywood and ppl can’t differentiate between Tamil and Telugu?”

One furious user wrote: “An idiot for saying #RRR is a Tamil movie. It is a Telugu movie.”

Priyanka’s manager recalls Bollywood biggies asking her not to work with actress

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently corroborated what many people knew about the power dynamics she experienced in the Hindi film industry, now her overseas manager Anjula Acharia has reacted to all the uproar caused by the actress’s revelation.

The actress had shared during a podcast that the reason behind her moving to Hollywood was because she felt she was “pushed in a corner by the industry collectively”.

Anjula took to Twitter to reply to a fan page and talked about the noise that naysayers’ make.

The Twitter user wrote: “Since #PriyankaChopra has finally spoken up, I would request everyone to read on of Anjula Acharia (PC’s US manager)’s interview where she tells how when she signed PC for the talent deal, a group of Bollywood folks including a director producer and some actors bitched about PC and tried convincing her from not working for her as according to them she was a talentless actor with no potential in the US, and that she would suffer massive losses. Anjula mentioned she went back with tears in her eyes.”

Anjula had told Forbes back in 2021 that how a Bollywood director-producer and some members of the fraternity advised her against signing with Priyanka.

Replying to the tweet, Anjula tweeted, “Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV.”

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chaddha was seen turning pink as she blushed when she was asked about her wedding rumours with Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer, shared a video on Instagram, where Parineeti was seen getting into her car after she was exiting the airport.

Several photographers asked about the “news” about her wedding.

Giving just a smile and blushing, Parineeti kept walking towards her car dressed in

an all black outfit.

She was asked again and Parineeti replied with just a “Hmm?”

When she was prodded again to confirm, Parineeti said, “Thank you. Bye. Goodnight.” Parineeti blushed and smiled again.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Priyanka talks about colourism in Bollywood, regrets doing fairness cream ads

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas faced colourism and spoke about being lightened for the screen in films.

The Indian actress also revealed that she regrets being part of ‘damaging’ skin fairness ads during the mid-2000s.

“When I joined the movie business, if you were fair, you were guaranteed some sort of success or casting, but if you were darker… and I’m not even that dark. For darker girls, it was like, well, let’s lighten you up. I was lightened up in many movies,” Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shephard on the podcast Armchair Expert.

The star, who is married to Nick Jonas, shared that the make-up put on her and bright lighting used to look lighter than she was on screen.

She added, “We were taught that damaging bullsh*t. Even I got caught up into it and I look back on that, the commercial was so damaging. I’m darker skinned and this guy comes in, selling flowers, and he doesn’t even look at me. I start using this cream and I get a job, I get the guy and all my dreams come true. That was like the mid-2000s,” she said.

Priyanka is now a big star in Hollywood and she lives with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka will next be seen in Prime Video ‘Citadel’ and in the rom-com ‘Love Again’. (IANS)