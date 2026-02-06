Bollywood Roundup: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Ektaa Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Aishwarya’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Abhishek Comes Straight From Daughter Aaradhya

MUMBAI, India — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked Abhishek Bachchan’s milestone 50th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post sent “on behalf of” their daughter, Aaradhya.

The actress shared a throwback close-up photo of Abhishek’s eyes and paired it with a warm, affectionate message wishing him love, happiness, peace, and good health, fondly calling him “Babyyy-Papa.”

The post quickly caught fans’ attention, adding to a series of recent personal moments Aishwarya has shared online, including family anniversary tributes and memories honoring her late father.

The birthday love also comes amid renewed public interest in the couple, who were recently seen together at their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual day, joined by family members on both sides.

For fans, the message was simple but touching — a quiet, intimate glimpse into the Bachchans’ close-knit family life.

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is “The Best Decision I Ever Made”

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra is head over heels — and she’s making sure the world knows it.

The actress took to social media to shower husband Nick Jonas with praise, calling him “the best decision I ever made” as she celebrated the release of his new album, Sunday Best. In a heartfelt post, Priyanka described Nick as the most honest and sincere person she’s ever known, crediting him for being the reason she smiles every day.

Gushing over his music, she applauded Nick for pouring his heart into every lyric and called the album a true reflection of love, vulnerability, and emotional courage. She even urged fans to listen to it from start to finish — preferably with the person they love.

Priyanka and Nick’s romance began with a social media message in 2016, followed by a real-life meeting in 2017. The two tied the knot in a lavish dual-ceremony wedding in 2018 and are now parents to daughter Malti Marie.

If there were any doubts, Priyanka made one thing crystal clear — for her, Nick Jonas is still the dream.

Ektaa Kapoor Calls Jeetendra the “Original Naag” in Fun Throwback Post

MUMBAI, India — Ektaa Kapoor had a playful nostalgia moment on social media, sharing a throwback clip of her father Jeetendra from the classic film Nagin and declaring him the “original Naag.”

Posting the vintage video on Instagram, the producer joked about whether that makes her a “naagin,” sending fans into a nostalgic spiral. The post struck a chord, especially since Ektaa is the creative force behind the wildly popular Naagin television franchise, now in its seventh season.

The fun flashback comes amid a busy stretch for Ektaa, who recently marked 20 years of her hit TV show Kasamh Se and kicked off 2026 with a scenic getaway to Darjeeling alongside close friends from the television industry.

Between honoring iconic family moments and celebrating her own television legacy, Ektaa proved once again that nostalgia — with a dash of humor — never goes out of style.

Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates In-Laws’ Anniversary With Heartfelt Family Tribute

MUMBAI, India — Rakul Preet Singh marked her in-laws’ wedding anniversary with a warm and emotional social media post celebrating love built on trust, care, and understanding.

Sharing a video montage of cherished family moments, Rakul praised father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani and mother-in-law Pooja Bhagnani for the bond they share, calling their relationship a reminder of what truly matters in life. She thanked them for the constant warmth and love they bring to the family and wished them many more happy years together.

Husband Jackky Bhagnani also joined in, posting unseen family memories and crediting his parents for shaping his understanding of love, respect, and commitment. He described their marriage as one rooted not in grand gestures, but in showing up for each other every day.

Together, the couple’s posts struck a heartfelt chord, turning a personal family milestone into a touching celebration of lasting love.

Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence on Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row

MUMBAI, India — Manoj Bajpayee has stepped in to address the growing controversy surrounding the title of his upcoming Netflix drama Ghooskhor Pandat, stressing that the project is “not about any community.”

Taking to social media, the actor said he respects the sentiments of those who felt hurt by the title and takes their concerns seriously. Bajpayee clarified that his role focuses on portraying a flawed individual and a personal journey of self-realisation, not making any statement about caste or community.

He also backed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the care and seriousness with which the director approaches his work. Bajpayee pointed out that the makers pulling down promotional material reflects their willingness to listen and respond to public sentiment.

The controversy escalated after an FIR was filed in Lucknow, with some groups claiming the title is offensive to the Brahmin community and threatening protests. Earlier, Pandey issued an apology and explained that the title refers only to a fictional character, not any real group.

For now, the makers appear to be in damage-control mode, as the debate around the series continues to simmer.

Neha Dhupia’s Birthday Love Note Lists Everything Angad Bedi Adores

MUMBAI, India — Neha Dhupia marked husband Angad Bedi’s birthday with a sweet, playful post that doubled as a love letter to everything that makes him happy.

Sharing a video montage of unseen moments, Neha rattled off Angad’s favorite things — from family time and bedtime with their kids to film sets, sports, travel, late-night chats, coffee with low-fat milk, and endless FaceTime calls with her. She wrapped the post with a simple but heartfelt “I love you,” complete with red heart emojis.

The couple’s love story dates back to their early days in Delhi, when they first met at a gym, crossed paths again years later in Mumbai, and eventually turned friendship into romance. They tied the knot in 2018 and are now parents to two children.

Neha and Angad recently rang in 2026 with a relaxed beach vacation alongside family and friends — a fitting start to another year filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. (Source: IANS)