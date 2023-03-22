Bollywood Roundup: Adah Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan

- Advertisement -

Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film ‘Commando 4’

Mumbai– ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress Adah Sharma, who was seen in the action thriller film ‘Commando 3’, is busy shooting for ‘Commando 4’ and shared that she loves playing a cop on-screen and following a strict diet to be physically fit. She talked about staying on the banana diet.

Adah, who has been a pure vegetarian all her life, said: “Bananas are rich in potassium, good for the hair and skin, great for digestion. Bananas release a mood-regulating substance called tryptophan which is converted to serotonin in the brain. It elevates the mood and makes you happy. I’m very inspired by monkeys and gorillas. They eat bananas and seem so fun and energetic.”

The actress got an opportunity to essay a police officer in the Commando franchise.

“You feel a sense of responsibility when you wear the police uniform for a role. I will be playing Bhavana Reddy again.”

Adah will next be seen in the Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’ based on true events.

SRK as Rambo, Akshay as Indiana Jones, Ajay as Maximus: AI reimagines B-Town stars

Mumbai– Top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, among many others, have been reimagined as popular Hollywood characters by an artificial design programme.

The AI programme turned Shah Rukh into Sylvester Stallone’s character Rambo, while Ajay Devgn became Maximus Decimus Meridius from ‘Gladiator’. Their images too were shared on Twitter.

Indian design company Lazy Eight took help from the artificial design programme to transform Bollywood stars into Hollywood characters.

Upon sharing the pictures, it was captioned: “As a fun, light lab experiment, we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters.”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was turned into Indiana Jones from the 1981 film ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Actor Kunal Kemmu was reimagined as the Joker from Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’.

Actor Vir Das was turned to Bilbo Baggins from JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to release on October 6

Mumbai– The makers of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ have announced that the romantic action period drama film is all set to release on October 6.

Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari announced their next project- ‘Bawaal’, took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date.

Nitesh tweeted: “My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvnA & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023. #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala.”

The release of the ‘Bawaal’ had been pushed to a later date. It was earlier scheduled to release in April. According to reports, the reason behind it was said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film.

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. (IANS)