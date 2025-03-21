Bollywood Icon Annu Kapoor to Bring Nostalgia and Fun to Boston with Antakshari Live Show

- Advertisement -

Boston–Get ready for an evening of music, nostalgia, and entertainment as legendary Indian TV and Bollywood personality Annu Kapoor gears up to enthrall the Boston audience during the Antakshari Live Show on April 25, 2025: NRI Antakshari Ka Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor.

The much-anticipated event, presented by Ruchi Misra of Ruchi Realty, will take place at the Collins Center auditorium at Andover High School, Andover, MA, promising an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

“My goal is to entertain the audience,” Kapoor told INDIA New England News in a recent phone interview. “Antakshari has a history of over 4,000 years in India.”

A veteran actor, singer, anchor, producer-director, and composer, Kapoor is a household name in India. A graduate of the National School of Drama, he made his film debut in 1983 with Shyam Benegal’s critically acclaimed film Mandi. Over the past four decades, Kapoor has delivered memorable performances in over 30 films and numerous television shows, earning him accolades from fans and critics alike.

However, Kapoor became a pioneer of musical reality television in India in 1992 when he began hosting Antakshari, a show that aired for 12 years on Zee TV. His charismatic hosting style and deep knowledge of Hindi cinema made him a beloved figure among music lovers.

In addition to Boston, NRI Antakshari Ka Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor will also be held in Raleigh, NC; Bay Area, CA; New York and New Jersey.

An Evening of Music, Fun, and Interactive Games

The Antakshari Live Show in Boston promises a 2-hour and 30-minute immersive experience, blending entertainment with nostalgia. Attendees can expect stories from the Hindi film industry, engaging audience interactions, and, of course, the thrill of participating in the classic Indian musical game Antakshari.

“Join us for an exciting journey with Annu Kapoor, where you can relive the golden era of Bollywood, enjoy the magic of old and new melodies, and take part in an interactive musical showdown,” say event organizers.

The competition will feature 64 participants, divided into teams, who will compete in multiple rounds of the Antakshari game. The event structure is as follows:

Game Format & Rounds:

First Round – Traditional Antakshari: Participants must sing a Hindi film song starting with the last letter of the previous song.

No penalty points, only instant rewards for correct answers. Second Round – Visual Round (Penalty Begins): A mute clip of a Hindi film song will be shown.

The first team to hit the buzzer gets to sing the Mukhda (opening lyrics).

Correct answers earn points; incorrect answers result in a penalty deduction. Third Round – Guess the Song: Four semi-final rounds, each featuring four teams.

Each semi-final lasts 30 minutes .

. Intermission: During breaks, Annu Kapoor will entertain the audience with Bollywood trivia, quizzes, and personal anecdotes. Final Round: The four semi-final winners will battle it out.

Round 1: Visual Round – Identify and sing a song from a mute video clip.

Visual Round – Identify and sing a song from a mute video clip. Round 2: Rishtey Naate – Sing songs related to Bollywood stars.

Rishtey Naate – Sing songs related to Bollywood stars. Round 3: Dhun Round – Identify and sing a song based on a musical tune.

The winning team will receive cash prizes, trophies, medals, certificates, and sponsor-endorsed gifts. Additionally, all participants will be awarded certificates and trophies.

Surprise Rewards & Audience Participation

A special highlight of the show is the instant cash rewards for every correct song sung by a team. However, if a team fails to answer correctly, the audience gets a chance to step in, sing the correct Mukhda, and win cash prizes instantly.

How to Participate & Register

Registration is open for both individuals and teams (teams of 2 or 4 members).

Last Date to Register: April 18, 2025

Registration Link: Click Here to Register

Join as an Audience Member

Want to enjoy the event without competing? Get your tickets now!

Special Discount Offer: Use Promo Code: “Ruchi-Reality” for an exclusive discount until March 31, 2025.

🔗 Buy Tickets on Jay-Ho!

🔗 Book on Sulekha

Don’t Miss This Unforgettable Bollywood Musical Experience!

For Bollywood music enthusiasts and fans of Annu Kapoor, this is an event not to be missed! Get ready for an evening filled with music, nostalgia, and entertainment as Boston gears up for Saregama Antakshari Live with Annu Kapoor.