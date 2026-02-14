BNP’s Tarique Rahman Vows to Maintain Law and Order ‘at Any Cost’ After Election Victory in Bangladesh

- Advertisement -

Dhaka— Tarique Rahman on Saturday called for maintaining law and order “at any cost” after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a decisive victory in the country’s 13th parliamentary elections, positioning him to become Bangladesh’s next Prime Minister.

Addressing a press briefing in Dhaka, Rahman urged citizens and political stakeholders to work together to rebuild the nation and ensure stability.

“We need everyone’s cooperation to build a safe and humane Bangladesh. This time, everyone must play a responsible role in rebuilding the country. No injustice can be done to anyone on any excuse. Law and order must be maintained at any cost,” Rahman was quoted as saying by local media.

He warned that acts of violence, retaliation, or provocation would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“My stance is clear; peace and order must be maintained at any cost. No form of injustice or illegal activities will be tolerated. Irrespective of party affiliation, religion, colour, or differing opinions — no justification will be accepted for the strong attacking the weak,” he said.

Rahman described the outcome of the February 12 election as “the victory of the people,” stating that freedom-loving citizens had placed their trust in the BNP.

According to results reported by leading Bangladeshi media outlets, the BNP won 209 of the 297 declared seats, with its candidates leading in two constituencies — Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 — where final results have been withheld. BNP allies secured three additional seats.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh won 68 seats, and parties in its 11-member electoral alliance secured nine more. Islami Andolan Bangladesh claimed one seat, while independent candidates emerged victorious in seven constituencies.

Rahman is set to lead Bangladesh at a time of significant political transition. The country has not had a male Prime Minister in nearly 35 years, and analysts say the new government will face the dual challenge of restoring stability and addressing concerns over unrest and rising Islamist extremism during the 18-month tenure of the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

With a clear parliamentary majority, the BNP now moves toward forming the next government amid heightened expectations for stability and reform. (Source: IANS)