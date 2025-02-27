Bengal dancer death: One accused arrested nearly four days after shocking incident

- Advertisement -

Kolkata– Almost four days after the tragic death of dancer-cum event management professional Sutandra Chattopadhyay in an accident in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district while trying ti escape a gang of drunk youths chasing her car, the state police on Thursday made the first arrest in the matter.

The arrested person is Bablu Yadav, the owner and the driver of the vehicle in which the drunk youths were chasing Chattopadhyay’s vehicle early on Monday.

The arrest of Yadav has been confirmed by Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate’s DCP Abhishek Gupta. However, three other drunk youths who were accompanying Yadav then are still absconding.

The accident on the National Highway took place when the driver of the car in which Chattopadhyay was travelling increased speed and took evasive action to save her from the drunk youths chasing them.

In that process, the vehicle in which the victim was travelling overturned near Panagarh in the West Burdwan district which led to her death on the spot, while the accused youths fled leaving their car at the accident site.

Reacting to the arrest of Yadav, the victim’s mother questioned why just one person had been arrested after almost four days since the incident took place.

“I want police to nab all the culprits and ensure stringent punishment for them. Most importantly, I want a fair investigation into the matter. The cops should also interrogate those who were travelling along with my daughter at the time of the incident. There should not be any attempt to shield the guilty ones,” she said while interacting with the media persons.

Meanwhile, it is learned that Yadav, a businessman and a dealer in automobile spare parts, had a criminal record. In February 2024, he was arrested by cops of Budbud Police station in West Burdwan in connection with a deal on smuggled automobile spare parts. However, he was released on bail soon. (IANS)