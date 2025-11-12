BCCI Directs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play Domestic Cricket to Stay ODI-Ready

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly instructed senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to participate in domestic tournaments for their respective state teams to maintain match fitness and remain in contention for the national ODI squad.

Both Kohli and Rohit are currently active only in One Day Internationals, having retired from Test and T20 formats. With India’s cricket calendar focused on the T20 World Cup and few ODI fixtures scheduled, the board wants the veteran duo to gain valuable playing time in the domestic circuit ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rohit has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, while there has been no official confirmation yet from Kohli regarding his participation for Delhi.

“The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit,” BCCI sources told the publication.

The two players are expected to return to international action for the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning December 3, before taking a break until January 2026, when India hosts New Zealand for another ODI series. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled during their gap period, will provide an opportunity for them to stay in form.

Rohit has also reportedly expressed interest in playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, which starts on November 26, and has been training at Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy to stay in rhythm.

Last season, both players briefly returned to red-ball cricket, with Rohit representing Mumbai and Kohli turning out for Delhi after long absences from the Ranji Trophy — 10 and 12 years respectively.

Their most recent international appearance came during the ODI series in Australia, where the pair’s unbeaten partnership in the third match secured a nine-wicket win for India. Rohit impressed with consistent performances, including a century in the series decider, while Kohli rebounded from two early dismissals to score an unbeaten 87.

The BCCI hopes that both stalwarts’ participation in domestic competitions will ensure they remain in top shape for future ODI assignments. (Source: IANS)