Attorney Trupti Patel: Quietly Serving the Community as Life Moves on From Uganda to India to UK to US

BOSTON—For immigration attorney Tupti Patel, success is relative. But one characteristic, she says, can lead anyone to anywhere one wants to go is the ability to control one’s reaction to things happening around.

“It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters,” Ms. Patel quotes Greek philosopher Epictetus. Her passion and services for Boston-based Saheli and other organizations such as Akshaya Patra and Ekal Vidyalaya are strong but quiet.

“Saheli, this is non-profit that I have been involved with a lot over the years. Primarily because of the abuse caused to vulnerable victims,” Ms. Patel says. “They are afraid and scared and, on most part, feel isolated from everyone. Saheli is a team of individuals who selflessly do their best to support these victims in many different ways, legal, housing, finance, food, education and of course mental and moral support. I have a special place in my heart for Saheli.”

On Oct. 29, Ms. Patel will be honored with the Community Service Award at the annual New England Choice Awards gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington. In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Patel talks about her journey from Uganda to India to UK and to US. To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Patel is a respected immigration lawyer with an unwavering commitment to and tireless efforts in championing rights and advocating for immigrants while providing free or discounted services to those who cannot afford legal services. In addition, she is a member of the Board of Advisors of Saheli, which has helped over 1,000 women escape domestic violence by providing them with transitional housing, scholarships, legal advocacy, and in-house mental health counseling, among others. Attorney Patel has been volunteering for Saheli for many years.

She is the founder of the Law Offices of Trupti N Patel & Associates, which represents clients from all over the United States and throughout the world. Her firm is active in the local community providing information and guidance to immigrant communities. Ms. Patel is often called to give talks and holds clinics on immigration-related matters. She also mentors other up-and-coming immigration attorneys in the Boston area. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), American Bar Association (ABA), Women’s Bar Association of Massachusetts, Boston Bar Association, and Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA) as well as a member of the committee on immigration at MBA.

Here is a brief Q/A with Ms. Patel.

INDIA New England News: Who has influenced you most in your personal and professional life?

Trupti Patel: Many people have influenced me throughout my life. I have met so many wonderful individuals. Let me start with My Father – He was a very determined man and always said that you can always get what you want, you just have to aim, focus and get it. There will be challenges but never give up. Also, my mother, who has shown me that with willpower and believed in hard work.

My entire family who always have been there for me, especially my Bhabhi (sister-in-law ).

My husband – Who has selflessly supported me and has been my pillar. Without his support and encouragement, I would not be able to continue doing what I do.

INE: How do you define success and the three key ingredients of success?

TP: Success is relative. We all want to be successful; we want people to look at us and say “wow, that person is doing great!” For me I really do not define success, since I do not feel my self successful. It’s really defined by others. For me success truly is a feeling that I helped others and made a difference in their lives.

Three key ingredients of success are: Believe in yourself is of utmost importance for achieving success in life. Enjoy what you do, because if you have passion for something, you will achieve that goal. While doing the above two, be mindful of others. It’s not always about you, so don’t forget others when trying to achieve your goals.

INE: Your two favorite books?

TP: 3 Cups of Tea and 102 Minutes.

INE: Your two favorite quotes or sayings?

TP: 1. “It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.” Epictetus. “It’s not what happens that determines the quality or quantity of your life, and the reason is because what happens — happens to about everyone. People point to one event in their life, usually in the past, and they cling to that event for every issue as a crutch or excuse of their failure in life.”

“Whatever you want to do, do it now. There are only so many tomorrows.” –Michael Landon

INE: Your hobby?

TP: Unfortunately, I don’t have a hobby. If I had time, I would love to paint and travel more.

INE: Your passion?

TP: I have passion to do more hands-on work for non-profits like Saheli, Ekal and Akshaya Patra.

INE: Why you do what you do?

TP: I like to make other people’s life better if I can. The joy of helping individuals get their authorization to live in the U.S. and achieve their dreams is priceless.

INE: Which non-profits are you involved with and why?

TP: Ashaya Patra – I support their cause. Such a novel and simple idea. When you are hungry you can’t focus. We can’t expect children to focus on education when they are hungry. So, the idea of opening kitchens in India to feed the children is absolutely amazing.

Ekal – Same goes for Ekal – Bringing Education to children in the rural part of India. Again, I support this cause and admire their work immensely.

Saheli – This is non-profit that I have been involved with a lot over the years. Primarily because of the abuse caused to vulnerable victims. They are afraid and scared and, on the most part, feel isolated from everyone. Saheli is a team of individuals who selflessly do their best to support these victims in many different ways, legal, housing, finance, food, education and of course mental and moral support. I have a special place in my heart for Saheli. You really have to see how they operate to understand the extent they go to help the victim of abuse and under privileged. As their immigration partner, I feel a sense of self-satisfaction to educate these individual’s regarding their immigration rights and give them encouragement that everything is going to be fine. They need to trust Saheli and their partners because trust for them, left when they were abused.

INE: If you get a second chance, what will you chose as your new career and why?

TP: Nurse. I feel that when you are hospitalized, it is really important to feel comfortable and get encouragement. Id like to be that nurse, to take care of them, especially the elderly. Make them feel comfortable. Help them with their condition and SMILE while I am with them. Simple things help patients recover and feel better.

INE: Your favorite Bollywood and Hollywood actors and actresses?

TP: Amitabh Bachchan, Amir Khan, Ali Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Harrison Ford, Susan Sarandon, Téa Leoni, Liam Neeson.

INE: Your all-time favorite songs?

TP: I have many . Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody, Jason Mraz – Lucky, Have it all. Adelle – Hello, Easy on me, Bruno Mars – Just the way you are – Maroon 5 – Memories, don’t wanna know, Love somebody. Kal ho na ho, Khabhi Khabhi, All songs sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Afreen, Teri Meri.