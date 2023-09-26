Asha Bhosle makes a faux pas, wishes Jyothi Yarraji for winning Gold at Asian Games

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has shared an old video from the Asian Athletics Championship held earlier this year and wished hurdler Jyothi Yarraji for winning gold at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Athletics events have not yet commenced at the Asian Games yet.

However, Asha Bhosle took to X, formerly Twitter, where she shared a video from the Asian Athletics Championship held earlier this year in Bangkok.

Sharing the video, Asha tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations to Yaraaji from Andhra Pradesh for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games.”

Social media users were quick to spot the error.

One wrote: “Madam @ashabhosle Women’s 100m hurdle is not till Oct 1st and #Athletic in #AsianGames2023 will start only from Sep-29. Refer to this link https://olympics.com/en/news/asian-games-2023-athletics-track-field-preview-schedule-hangzhou… Video you shared is from a prior completion. We wish her best to win in #AsianGames too!”

Another said: “This is not true ma’am.. This is about the Asian Athletics Championship and not the Asian Games. The Asian Athletic Championship took place last month.”

“Its an old video…of july 13th Asian Athletics Championships…,” said another user.

One clarified: “Mam this is Asian Athletics championships not Asian Games, n yes congratulations to her for winning gold in Asian Athletics championships.”

One suggested: “Delete this post madam. Its incorrect and this video is from July where Jyoti won in Asian championship I guess”. (IANS)