Ankit Raaj joins cast of upcoming mythological drama ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’

Mumbai–Actor Ankit Raaj is all set to play a pivotal role in the new mythological show ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. The show is all about Garud, played by Faisal Khan, who took on his evil family and even the mighty Gods to win back his mother’s freedom.

As per mythological belief, Garud is the vehicle mount of Lord Vishnu and it is called the king of birds.

Ankit talks about playing Kaaliya and shares: “It’s a great feeling to be a part of the show. My character is an overconfident, powerful, and extremely evil guy who wants everything on his terms.”

The actor, who worked in serials such as ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardaani’, gives insight into the concept of the show.

“The viewers can look forward to a lot of action, drama, life lessons, and entertainment. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I have never done something like this on television before.”

‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ will be starting soon on Sony SAB. (IANS)