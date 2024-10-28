Andhra Minister Lokesh pitches Anantapur as perfect spot for Tesla’s EV, battery units

- Advertisement -

Amaravati– Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, and Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh, has pitched Anantapur as the perfect spot for Tesla’s EV and battery units.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to the United States, visited Tesla headquarters in Austin.

Lokesh shared on X that he had an inspiring discussion with CFO Vaibhav Taneja about transforming Andhra Pradesh into an EV manufacturing hub.

He said under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the state was targeting 72 GW of renewable energy by 2029.

“Ready to lead the green energy revolution and eager to collaborate with global innovators like Tesla to make it happen,” he added.

Lokesh thanked Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, TDP volunteers, and fans for their warm welcome at the Austin Airport.

The minister earlier met Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of Perot Group and Hillwood Development in Dallas.

The Perot Group, a global player in the real estate, technology, data centre and energy sectors, is recognised for developing the 27,000-acre master-planned community Alliance Texas.

Lokesh said the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh has an ideal environment for developing industrial and logistics parks on the lines of Alliance Texas and requested participation in these projects. He sought Perot Group’s cooperation in smart city projects and development of big cities.

Earlier, the minister addressed potential investors at a roundtable hosted by the Consul General of India in San Francisco.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as an ideal investment destination, Lokesh pointed out its strategic advantages, including India’s second-longest coastline.

Lokesh emphasised that Andhra Pradesh’s industrial policy prioritises employment generation, decentralised development, and streamlined business operations, positioning the State as a top choice for global investors.

He announced that development in the State’s capital region, with an investment of $5 billion, is set to begin in December and Visakhapatnam will be positioned as Andhra Pradesh’s financial capital.

He highlighted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to transform Andhra Pradesh into an investment-friendly destination, citing Kia Industries as a key example of the State’s ‘Speed of Doing Business’ model.

He said plans were underway for four new seaports, and various districts are set to become specialised hubs: Kurnool will be developed as ‘Drone Valley,’ Chittoor and Kadapa as electronics hubs.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh already manufactures 25 per cent of India’s mobile phones and 50 per cent of air conditioners. (IANS)