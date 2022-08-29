Alia Bhatt experiments sets maternity fashion goals

- Advertisement -

BY OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– Alia Bhatt’s sartorial maternity fashion choices are giving us major goals. Pink seems to be her colour of the moment; she fist spotted in the hue on an episode with Koffee with Karan dressed in a playful pink Alia Magda Butrym and followed it up with a pink kurta set by the label Earthen at the airport. She recently made headlines for showing off her growing baby bump dressed in a sheer pink Gucci dress teamed with a pair of jeans, which got mixed reviews. But love it or hate it, Alia is mixing it up teaming and pairing a range of silhouettes like never before.

Let’s take a look:

This brown wrap dress by Meshki made for the perfect photo opportunity with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. It was one of the first photos where her growing baby with visible.

This look on Instagram in a poplin white shirt, a pair of baggy, ripped blue jean and block heels got a lot of votes.

Spotted in a short, sequined dress and Ranbir’s blazer, Alia proved that being pregnant and glamorous can go hand-in-hand. This time, she choose a shimmer eyeshadow that suited her sequin dress and smoky eyes, topped off with a pair of heels.

Picking a traditional blue velvet kurti with bell sleeves, small black bindis, large jhumkas, Alia made sure she kept the ethnic theme going with a but of sass and style.

Fun, feminine and bright as sunshine, this yellow dress is one of our faourites. Cosy and stylish, the soon-to-be mother looked effortlessly chic in this number.

For all the office going ladies out there, Bhatt served up workwear-chic in a yellow pantsuit from Stella McCartney. A pair of white mules and a black tank top kept it simple and fuss-free. (IANS)