Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Khare, and more…

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s first film audition was for the Karan Johar directorial ‘Student Of The Year’.

The screen ‘Mimi’ has made the revelation during the 9th episode of the popular KJo-hosted chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in which she appeared alongside her debut film ‘Heropanti’ co-star Tiger Shroff.

In the new episode, the duo will be making viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their confessions and never-before-heard ‘conjectures’, as KJo likes to call them.

Walking down the memory lane, Kriti shared: “This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to ‘Bahara’ and some scenes from ‘Wake Up Sid’. I was horrible back then.”

She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film’s lead, Alia Bhatt, who eventually made her screen debut with the film alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

All set for Ganesh Chaturthi: Aishwarya Khare shares hometown memories

Mumbai– As Ganesh Chaturthi is around, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare is missing celebrating the festival at her hometown, Bhopal. She talks about following the tradition of bringing a Ganesh idol at home for more than 15 years and how she used to celebrate the festival with her family in her ancestral home.

Aishwarya said: “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals of all time. In fact, I have had several memories of the festival since I was a child. I still remember, I was in school when I insisted on bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and since then it has become a tradition in our ancestral house in Bhopal.”

She added more about her plans for this year, saying: “I think it has been more than 15 years since we have been following this tradition and I am really going to miss the festivities at home this time around as I won’t be able to travel to Bhopal when my parents get Bappa.”

Khare will be visiting different pandals (a temporary structure where people can gather for religious purpose). “Having said that, I plan to visit different pandals and also a couple of friends’ during Ganesh Chaturthi to take Lord Ganesha’s blessings as well as to feast on the yummy modak,” she concludes.

Gautham Krishna opens up on lip lock with Poojitha in his Telugu debut film

Mumbai– Actor Gautham Krishna, who is set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie ‘Aakasa Veedhullo’ along with popular actress Poojitha Ponnada, reacts to his lip-lock scene from the film going viral after the release of its song ‘Ayyayayyo’.

He shares: “We wanted to portray romance in a very realistic and at the same place artistic like how ancient sculptures are. I performed it in the flow of the moment without thinking much about anything. I am excited that our movie trailer and songs are getting talked about.”

Gautham calls the story of the movie ‘relatable’: “I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching our movie as it is based on real situations every youngster goes through and thus the story is very relatable. Our film has a beautiful love story and the performance will stand out and give a long lasting impression to our audience.”

The actor continues to praise co-actor Poojitha saying: “The movie has a breezy romance. I really enjoyed working with Poojitha. She is supportive and hardworking. Our on-screen chemistry turned out well and I’m enjoying the appreciation from the audience so far.”

‘Aakasa Veedhullo’ is slated to hit the theatres on September 2. (IANS)