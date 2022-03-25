AIF Sets New England Gala on June 18, Names Gita Iyer & Vijay Vishwanath Gala Chairs and Sumeit & Sanjay Aggarwal as Co-Chairs

BOSTON–The American India Foundation, known as AIF, announced that its 16th Annual New England Gala will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston’s Seaport District.

The Gala will highlight AIF’s innovative approaches in rebuilding and transforming lives in underserved communities across India. AIF’s education programs are leveraging technology to reach pandemic-hit children, with an integrated response that combines nutrition, mental health, and learning. Additionally, the livelihoods programs have created and are using Neighborhood Apps to support India’s street vendors in reviving their businesses. And, AIF’s public health approach provides telehealth in remote areas, thereby improving reach, efficiency and transparency.



Gala Chairs Gita Iyer and Vijay Vishwanath said that their desire to enhance lives and promote progress in India is closely aligned with AIF’s mission and the tremendous impact of the work it does.

“Each time we see a new initiative that AIF undertakes to further its mission, we are inspired by the innovation, creativity, and passion of the program teams on the ground. AIF adapts superbly to the needs, available technology and tools, and macro environment changes. We believe AIF distinguishes itself on this front,” said Gita Iyer and Vijay Vishwanath.

On the occasion, Gala Co-Chairs Sumeit & Sanjay Aggarwal added: “It is not every day that you see an organization take the most pressing issues of a society and get working on effective solutions. AIF has surely distinguished itself by transforming millions of lives through innovation and crowding-in resources. It is inspiring to see our team’s commitment to improving the lives of India’s underprivileged, especially women, children, and youth. This commitment was all the more evident in the last two years when AIF teams overcame all challenges to ensure everyone has access to affordable education, health care and livelihood opportunities.”

Members of AIF’s New England Board include: Sumeit & Sanjay Aggarwal, Ramani Varanasi & Vin Antarkar, Joan & Bill Boecke, Preetha & Mammen Chally, Amita & Sanjiv Chopra, Tasneem Chipty & Aleks Franz, Farida & Imtiaz Kathawala, Namita & Santhana Krishnan, Sunita & Brian Pereira, Anu Chitrapu & Rama Ramakrishnan, Nalini & Raj Sharma, Vandana & Vivek Sharma, Nithya Iyer & Navjot Singh, Pratima & Venkat Srinivasan, Meena & Sundar Subramanyam, Suneeta Chacko-Varkey & Tom Varkey and Gita Iyer & Vijay Vishwanath.

For more information and to Register online please visit https://aif.org/fl_events/ne-gala-2022/

The American India Foundation is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health and leadership development, with an emphasis on empowering girls and women to achieve gender equity. Working closely with local communities, AIF partners with NGOs and the government to develop and test innovative solutions to create and scale sustainable impact. With offices in New York and California, and India operations headquartered in Delhi NCR, AIF has impacted 8.4 million lives across 26 states of India. Learn more at www.AIF.org