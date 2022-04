Adani sets up AMG Media Networks for media-related activities

- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad–¬†Adani Enterprises announced on Wednesday that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, AMG Media Networks Ltd.

The subsidiary was incorporated on April 26, with an initial authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh each to carry on the business of media related activities, including, inter alia, the publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks.

AMG Media Networks Ltd will commence its business operations in due course, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing. (IANS)