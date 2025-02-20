A. R. Rahman’s wife Saira shares health update after medical emergency

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman’s wife Saira Rahman recently underwent a surgery following a medical emergency.

Saira issued a statement through her lawyer Vandana Shah, and notified the people about her health status.

The statement reads, “On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah & Associates issues the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency, and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery”.

It further read, “She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters. Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers”.

Earlier, A. R. Rahman and Saira Banu parted ways after 29 years of staying together. Saira cited emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. The strain has led to an insurmountable gap between the couple.

Saira’s lawyer Vandana had released an official statement with regards to the couple’s decision to separate at the time as well. The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”.

“Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life”, it added.

Rahman and Saira tied the knot in 1995 through an arranged marriage. They are parents to daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen. Rahman’s son AR Ameen,who is also a singer, took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and requested everyone to respect their privacy. (IANS)