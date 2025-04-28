A Night of Impact and Inspiration: AIF New England Gears Up for Annual Celebration on May 3

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–An unforgettable evening of purpose, philanthropy, and community awaits Bostonians as the American India Foundation (AIF) New England Chapter gears up for its much-anticipated Annual Appreciation Event, set to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston’s Seport district.

Kicking off at 5:00 PM, the event is expected to draw a vibrant crowd of changemakers, donors, and community leaders dedicated to uplifting lives in India.

At the heart of this year’s celebration are AIF New England Advisory Board Chairs Meena and Sundar Subramanyam, who have passionately called on the community to come together in support of AIF’s transformative mission.

“As Advisory Board members of the New England Chapter of the American India Foundation (AIF), we extend a very warm welcome to you to the specially curated Appreciation Event for AIF’s long-time supporters and donors,” said Meena and Sundar Subramanyam.

The evening promises not only an elegant dinner and engaging entertainment but also powerful stories from beneficiaries and supporters—stories that showcase the very real and lasting difference that AIF’s programs are making across India.

AIF has long been a beacon of hope for India’s underprivileged, with focused interventions in education, health, and livelihoods. Since its inception in the aftermath of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the foundation has impacted nearly 19 million lives in 35 states and union territories across India. From providing essential maternal healthcare to over 750,000 mothers and newborns, to offering interactive STEM learning to over 8 million students, AIF continues to set a gold standard in development work.

This year’s event will shine a spotlight on several of AIF’s marquee initiatives, including:

Digital Equalizer, bringing cutting-edge STEM education to underserved schools.

LAMP (Learning and Migration Program), helping migrant children stay in school.

MANSI (Maternal and Newborn Survival Initiative), supporting health outcomes for rural families.

Entre-Prerana, a program that helped 800,000 street vendors revive their businesses post-pandemic.

Banyan Impact Fellowship, connecting American and Indian changemakers to drive grassroots change.

“We are excited to partner with all of you to celebrate the community and to highlight AIF’s work and impact,” the Subramanyams added. “We hope that you will have fun conversations over dinner, enjoy the entertainment, and share your stories about giving to bring about social change.”

With a mission to build a lasting bridge between the U.S. and India, AIF’s New England community has played a crucial role in rallying support for the foundation’s goals. This year’s Appreciation Event not only celebrates the journey so far—it invites everyone to be part of the next chapter.

Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a new friend of the foundation, the evening promises to be one of reflection, connection, and inspiration. As the Subramanyams say, it’s a chance to “hear from donors and beneficiaries about why they support AIF and how their donations are making a meaningful difference.”

Tickets and more information are available at https://aif.org.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of something bigger—because every story of change begins with one act of giving.