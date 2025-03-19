A Look at Happiness From India on the International Day of Happiness: March 20

- Advertisement -

By Birbal Jha

NEW DELHI–Happiness is an abstract concept, an intangible state of mind that cannot be bought or sold. It originates from the word ‘happy’ and is something every individual aspires to attain. However, the fundamental question remains: how can one achieve happiness?

A common misconception is that wealth guarantees happiness. While money can provide certain comforts and conveniences, it does not inherently ensure a joyful existence. True happiness rises above material possessions, and originates from within.

Lord Buddha emphasized in his teachings, stating that genuine happiness does not stem from external sources or fleeting pleasures but rather from cultivating inner peace, ethical conduct, mindfulness, and detachment from desires and attachments.

Similarly, the American clergyman Henry Ward Beecher aptly observed, “The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.” Loving others and being loved in return contributes significantly to happiness. One cannot derive true joy from something unless it is shared. Suppose you achieve success in a particular endeavour but choose not to share it—it goes unnoticed. Will you truly feel happy? The saying goes, “Sorrow shared is sorrow halved; joy shared is joy doubled.”

One of the significant barriers to happiness is excessive expectation. When we place undue expectations on people, events, or material gains, we set ourselves up for disappointment and discontentment. Unhappiness often arises from the gap between our expectations and reality. The key to sustained happiness is to embrace life with acceptance, gratitude, contentment, and tolerance.

Happiness is a journey rather than a destination. It thrives in the present moment, in small joys, in human connections, and in a balanced state of mind. By engaging in positive activities, nurturing relationships, and fostering an attitude of gratitude, we can unlock the true essence of happiness and lead fulfilling lives.

In my personal pursuit of happiness, I have cultivated a daily routine that nurtures both my body and mind. Each morning, I take a constitutional at Azad Park in Delhi NCR. Accompanied by nearly twenty walk-mates, we tread on walking tracks, fulfilling our daily exercise goals. Beyond mere physical activity, our gathering serves a greater purpose—we engage in collective spiritual and mental rejuvenation.

We begin with the chanting of ‘Ram-Ram’ 108 times, a practice that instils a deep sense of peace and tranquillity. Following this, we partake in a laughter session, which is not only a great stress reliever but also a natural mood booster. Laughing together fosters camaraderie, uplifts our spirits, and energizes our bodies. Let’s laugh with others, not at others.

The final segment of our morning ritual involves social interactions that stimulate the mind and heart. We huddle together on park benches, engaging in light-hearted banter, cracking jokes, and sharing shayari. These moments of joy and togetherness alleviate stress and infuse into us renewed vigour. This simple yet effective activity demonstrates that happiness does not require grand gestures or extravagant resources; it is often found in the little things—companionship, laughter, and shared experiences.

While happy pills may provide temporary relief from mental anguish or depression, it does not offer real happiness. True happiness must be cultivated from within. Just as we care for our physical health by maintaining a proper diet and routine, we must also nurture our mental well-being to experience a lasting glow of happiness.

The Bhagavad Gita offers timeless wisdom: “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana,” meaning “Focus on your duty without worrying about the results.” This philosophy remains as relevant today as ever, reminding us that true happiness lies in mindful action and detachment from outcomes.

The 20th of March is International Day of Happiness, which encourages us to study and practise the art and craft of loving and being loved in order to feel a glow of happiness.

(Birbal Jha is an English litterateur, social advocate, thinker, cultural crusader, and educationist known for his contributions to English language training and social justice.)