7 shows to binge watch on OTT

BY OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– The second half of September has brought a good mix of genres, ranging from horror fantasies to teen dramas to long-awaited biopics. We’ve compiled a list of new shows and films to round out your October binge-watching marathon.

Do Revenge

Drea, a popular girl, has the perfect high school life until her boyfriend ruins it by leaking her sex tape to the entire school, and now she wants vengeance! When she meets Eleanor, an exchange student who is haunted by a rumour spread by one of her classmates, the two form a team to take down their respective nemesis. They even joke about murdering their tormentors, but will they go so far? You’ll have to watch to find out what this crazy teen revenge drama is all about.

Jogi

When two Sikh men assassinated Indira Gandhi, public sentiment toward the entire Sikh community shifted overnight, and people became hostile toward them. Jogi, a Diljit Dosanjh-starrer set during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, tells the story of a Sikh man determined to save his family, friends, and fellow members from a massacre that killed thousands of Sikhs.

Blonde

The much-anticipated biopic follows the rise to fame and tragic demise of one of the world’s most famous people, Marilyn Monroe. We’re excited to see Ana de Armas transform into the iconic star on screen after she received a 14-minute standing ovation for her performance at the Venice Film Festival.

The Good Doctor Season 5

If you’re a fan of the hit medical drama and haven’t seen the most recent season yet, there’s no need to wait any longer. Dr. Shaun is available on Netflix. And here’s how The Good Doctor Season 5’s plot synopsis reads: “Shaun and Lea make a major life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of support from their hospital friends.”

Hush Hush

In the upcoming crime drama, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulkha, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Karishma Tanna star. “Hush Hush revolves around a group of women whose picture-perfect lives unravel when an unexpected event brings to light secrets from their past and threatens everything they hold dear.” The story “explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet faade of these women’s privileged lives, knitted in a web of lies, deceit, and fighting patriarchy,” according to the synopsis.

Hocus Pocus 2

If you grew up in the 1990s, we’re sure you’ve been waiting for this one. After nearly 30 years, your favourite trio of witches has returned to spook you. In Hocus Pocus 2, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their roles as the Sanders sisters. What is the plot? Three teenagers bring the Sanderson Sisters back from the dead to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from destroying the entire town.

Plan A Plan B

Tamannaah Bhatia works as a matchmaker and believes that marriage is for everyone except herself. Riteish Deshmukh is a successful divorce attorney who harbours a dark secret. Will they fall in love when they meet? (IANS)