“Virat Always Credits Rajkumar—So Why Did Rohit Omit Dinesh Lad in His Retirement Speech?”

Mumbai– Rohit Sharma’s farewell speech marking the end of his illustrious Test career has stirred unexpected controversy within Mumbai’s cricketing circles. The legendary Indian opener, hailed for his contributions to the game, drew criticism for omitting any mention of his childhood coach, Dinesh Lad—widely credited with shaping his cricketing foundation.

“The coach who molded him into a world-class player—how could he forget to mention him?” a former Mumbai cricketer told IANS. “Look at Virat Kohli; he never misses a chance to thank Rajkumar sir. This wasn’t right on Rohit’s part.”

Another cricketer added, “At Wankhede, Rohit thanked everyone—from teammates to support staff—but not Dinesh sir. That was really strange. Dinesh treated him like family, gave him everything, and mentored him from the beginning. I know Dinesh sir won’t say anything publicly, but this has shocked a lot of young cricketers. One must always honor the coach who helped shape their journey.”

Dinesh Lad, who coached Rohit at Swami Vivekanand International School in Borivali, is widely recognized for spotting Rohit’s early potential. Originally an off-spinner, Rohit was transformed under Lad’s guidance into a batting prodigy—a transition that laid the groundwork for his rise as one of India’s greatest openers.

Though Lad has not publicly commented on the omission, the internet has been quick to respond. Archival footage, old newspaper articles, and interviews featuring a young Rohit under Lad’s tutelage have resurfaced across social media platforms, reigniting conversations about the vital role grassroots coaches play in the making of sporting legends.

The episode has sparked a broader debate within the cricketing community—one that touches on gratitude, recognition, and the oft-overlooked contributions of behind-the-scenes mentors. While Rohit Sharma’s legacy on the field remains undisputed, his farewell remarks have introduced an unexpected footnote to an otherwise celebrated career.

Whether the omission was deliberate or an oversight, it has left many in the cricket fraternity pondering a poignant question: Should legends forget the hands that first held theirs?