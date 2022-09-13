Victoria’s Secret opens first full assortment store in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–With the inauguration of its first full-range store in Mumbai, India, Victoria’s Secret, the top specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty items featuring modern, fashion-inspired collections, luxury perfumes, body care, and loungewear, as well as Victoria’s Secret’s PINK, expands its global footprint.

The brand-new store has cutting-edge designs and is a component of the company’s recently established retail concept, Store of the Future, which offers each consumer a distinctive shopping experience.

Store of the Future offers a modern fitting room experience, as well as a warm and smooth shopping experience. It also has simplified navigation to seamlessly move clients throughout the space. Since Victoria’s Secret and PINK are interwoven, customers can simply move from one area to the next while being able to look into the store from front to back.

The brand’s newest Dream Angels and Victoria’s Secret PINK Wear Everywhere Bra Collection will be featured in the store, which will be situated in Phoenix Palladium Mall Lower Parel. The store will offer a large selection of the brand’s signature bras, panties, and sleepwear across a multitude of collections. Along with the brand’s online presence at https://www.victoriassecretbeauty.in, the store is now open and joins the more than 1,350 others that are located throughout the world.

The new store will also offer individualised, one-on-one bra fitting visits with professionally trained Bra Fit Experts. No appointment is necessary, and bra fittings are free.

The popular fine fragrances, scents, and mists from Victoria’s Secret Beauty will be available alongside the company’s best-selling lingerie. This shop will soon launch Bare Eau de Parfum, its newest fine fragrance, which promotes uniqueness and self-expression through a campaign starring a varied ensemble of women who stand for the power of being present and genuine in daily life. (IANS)