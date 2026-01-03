US Lawmakers Split Over Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

- Advertisement -

Washington–The US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has sharply divided lawmakers on Capitol Hill, with Republicans rallying behind President Donald Trump and Democrats warning the action was unconstitutional and could draw the United States into another conflict abroad.

Senior Democrats said Congress was bypassed and raised concerns about the legality and long-term consequences of the operation, even as many reiterated their long-standing view that Maduro is not Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Lawmakers from both chambers said congressional committees were informed only after the operation had already been carried out.

Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said any use of military force should have been authorised by Congress. Democrats argued that the administration acted without proper consultation or approval from lawmakers.

The Trump administration has defended the operation by citing the president’s authority as commander in chief under Article II of the Constitution, as well as the threat posed by Maduro’s government.

Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey accused senior administration officials of misleading Congress in the weeks leading up to the operation. “Secretaries Rubio and Hegseth looked every Senator in the eye a few weeks ago and said this wasn’t about regime change,” Kim wrote on X. “I didn’t trust them then, and we see now that they blatantly lied to Congress.”

Kim said the action “doesn’t represent strength” and warned it could put Americans at risk in Venezuela and across the region. He also argued it would further damage the United States’ global reputation.

Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona described the operation as the “second unjustified war in my lifetime,” calling it illegal. “No matter the outcome, we are in the wrong for starting this war in Venezuela,” he wrote in a separate post.

Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts said the strike was launched “without authorization from Congress,” calling it both “unjustified” and “illegal.” Fellow Massachusetts Democrat Jake Auchincloss said US troops “deserve a commander in chief operating lawfully and strategically,” adding that the president had “no authority to strike Venezuela.”

Republicans, however, strongly defended the operation and the lack of advance notice to Congress. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said congressional leaders were not informed beforehand but argued that was appropriate. “That’s probably one reason it didn’t leak over these four days as they were waiting for the right weather,” Cotton said on Fox News.

Cotton compared the operation to domestic law enforcement actions, saying Congress is not notified in advance when the FBI arrests drug traffickers or cyber criminals. He noted that the FBI was involved in the operation to arrest Maduro and his wife, who face drug trafficking and terrorism-related charges in the United States.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast called Maduro’s capture “another win by President Trump to protect our homeland and clean up the backyard of the United States.” “Drug lords and terrorists will no longer operate freely in our hemisphere,” Mast said.

Senator Lindsey Graham also voiced strong support, praising the military and the president. “An evil, narcoterrorist dictator has fallen, creating a path for freedom for the wonderful, highly intelligent, hard-working people of Venezuela,” Graham wrote on X.

Senate Republican leader John Thune described the capture as “an important first step” toward holding Maduro accountable for drug crimes for which he has been indicted in the United States, calling it “decisive action” by President Trump.

Maduro was first indicted by US prosecutors in 2020 on narco-terrorism charges, with authorities alleging he conspired with Colombian guerrillas to smuggle cocaine into the United States. (Source: IANS)