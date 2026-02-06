U.S. Says It Is Working Closely With India in Crackdown on Online Drug Trafficking

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — U.S. authorities say they are working closely with Indian law enforcement in a major crackdown on online drug trafficking networks linked to overdose deaths in the United States, seizing hundreds of illicit websites and arresting suspects as part of a nationwide operation.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it arrested four people in the United States and seized approximately 200 websites connected to what it described as a transnational criminal organization based in India during an enforcement effort known as Operation Meltdown. The agency said the network is allegedly linked to at least six overdose deaths in the U.S.

In a statement, the DEA said the operation reflects its ongoing cooperation with Indian authorities to disrupt international drug trafficking networks that exploit online platforms. The agency said the organization operated websites designed to resemble legitimate online pharmacies while illegally dispensing controlled substances.

DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said the case highlights how foreign-based traffickers exploit the U.S. healthcare system by hiding behind professional-looking websites and using individuals inside the country to distribute dangerous drugs under the appearance of lawful commerce.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York said the seized websites were registered with U.S. addresses and built to look authentic, misleading customers into believing they were purchasing prescription medications legally. Investigators said the sites shipped drugs without valid prescriptions, in violation of federal law.

According to the DEA, the counterfeit medications sold through the sites were often laced with fentanyl or methamphetamine, posing severe health risks, including the possibility of death. Officials said the traffickers infiltrated a regulated drug distribution system that is intended to protect patients by requiring physician prescriptions.

The investigation began in 2022 and was led by a DEA field office in Colorado, with additional field offices across the country participating in coordinated raids starting January 27. Authorities declined to identify the suspects or the organization.

The DEA said it also issued five Immediate Suspension Orders and one Order to Show Cause against entities that appeared to have some form of federal registration. Investigators said they identified thousands of customers who used the illegal online pharmacies and have sent more than 20,000 letters requesting public assistance as the investigation continues.

The crackdown comes as the U.S. intensifies efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking, particularly involving fentanyl. According to federal data, approximately 73,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending in August.

U.S. officials have emphasized cooperation with partner nations in addressing the global drug trade. Authorities said India has not been targeted for punitive action due to its cooperation with U.S. agencies and its relatively small role as a source of illegal drugs compared with other countries. (Source: IANS)