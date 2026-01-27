U.S. and India Launch Joint Drug Policy Working Group to Counter Trafficking

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and India have launched a new joint mechanism aimed at strengthening cooperation against drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, expanding bilateral security efforts to address what officials describe as a growing global threat.

The inaugural meeting of the U.S.-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group was held in Washington from January 20 to 21, according to a White House statement issued Monday.

Sara Carter, Director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, opened the meeting, saying President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a commitment to deepening security cooperation and confronting narco-terrorism.

“The drug crisis is now a core national security priority,” Carter said. “This Executive Working Group leverages the bilateral partnership to protect families while also supporting legitimate industries.”

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, said New Delhi places the highest priority on addressing the threat posed by narcotics trafficking, including efforts to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit drugs.

Kwatra said India is focused on maintaining a balance between strong enforcement and the facilitation of legitimate trade, including lawful pharmaceutical activity.

The working group is led by Acting ONDCP Deputy Director Debbie Seguin on the U.S. side and Monika Ashish Batra, Deputy Director General of India’s Narcotics Control Bureau, on the Indian side.

Officials from both countries said the group is focused on delivering tangible and measurable outcomes to advance counter-narcotics cooperation. Both sides agreed to strengthen efforts to dismantle illegal drug production and trafficking networks, as well as the flow of precursor chemicals that fuel the illicit drug trade.

The two governments emphasized a whole-of-government approach, noting that closer coordination among agencies and across jurisdictions is essential to addressing the drug threat effectively.

Participants also stressed the importance of securing the pharmaceutical supply chain, saying measures to prevent diversion must align with national laws and regulations and should not disrupt legitimate industries.

According to the statement, the meeting built on recent joint operations targeting illicit narcotics trafficking networks and underscored a shared commitment to tackling the global drug challenge.

U.S.-India security cooperation has expanded in recent years to include counterterrorism, law enforcement coordination, and now counter-narcotics efforts, as drug trafficking networks increasingly operate across borders and maintain links to organized crime and terrorism. (Source: IANS)