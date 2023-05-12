Two persons injured in leopard attack in Guwahati

- Advertisement -

Guwahati– At least two people, including a woman, sustained injuries after a leopard attacked them in Guwahati on Friday.

The incident happened in the Fatashil Ambari area of the city.

Rohini Ballave Saikia, the Divisional Forest Officer in Kamrup East Division, told IANS, “A leopard attacked a man and a woman at their residence in that area around 6 a.m. Following the incident, the locals immediately rushed them to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, and the duo has been undergoing treatment.”

The injured persons have been identified as Suman Kumar Singh and Munair Devi.

“The forest staff of Fatasil visited the place and accordingly planned to do patrolling today,” Saikia added.

He further said that last time, the forest department installed a cage there, but couldn’t trap the troubling animal.

The officer said, “We will once again try to trap him by installing a cage with the help of Assam State Zoo officials.” (IANS)