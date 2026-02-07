TRV International Airport Soars to New Heights With Record Passenger Traffic

- Advertisement -

Thiruvananthapuram —Thiruvananthapuram International Airport reached new milestones in January 2026, recording its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic and signaling a major leap in its growth as a key aviation hub in southern India.

Operated by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL), a special purpose vehicle under Adani Airport Holdings Limited, the airport handled a total of 450,090 passengers during the month — the highest monthly figure in its history. The daily average passenger count also crossed 15,000, reflecting sustained demand for air travel through the gateway.

International travel led the surge, with the airport registering its highest-ever monthly international passenger traffic of 227,275 travelers in January. Domestic traffic remained strong as well, with 222,815 passengers flying within India during the same period.

Airline activity also showed significant growth. The airport recorded 2,751 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in January, underscoring improved capacity utilization and robust airline operations.

Airport officials said the record-breaking performance highlights the growing preference for TRV as a regional aviation hub and reflects continued efforts to enhance connectivity, operational efficiency, and passenger experience.

“These milestones are the result of coordinated efforts by airlines, airport stakeholders, and operational teams working together to meet rising travel demand,” the airport said in a statement.

Strategically located in Thiruvananthapuram, the airport serves as a key gateway for southern Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. Spread across 237 hectares, the facility currently has the capacity to handle 4.5 million passengers per annum and 25,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually.

Looking ahead, a new development master plan envisions expanding the airport’s capacity to manage up to 27 million passengers per annum. The expansion will include state-of-the-art terminal buildings and advanced cargo facilities designed to deliver a seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.

TRV Airport is also set to evolve into a Greentech airport, incorporating sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, renewable energy sources, and green building practices.

Airport authorities said they remain committed to strengthening infrastructure, expanding services, and adopting passenger-centric initiatives to support the region’s economic growth and tourism potential as air traffic continues to rise. (Source: IANS)