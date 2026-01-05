Trump Warns Cuba, Colombia and Mexico Over Drugs, Security Concerns

- Advertisement -

Washington–President Donald Trump on Sunday issued sharp warnings to Cuba, Colombia and Mexico, accusing their governments of enabling drug trafficking and regional instability, and signalling that Washington’s patience is wearing thin as it weighs stronger action to protect American security interests.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Mar-a-Lago, Trump said Cuba’s position had weakened significantly following recent US action in Venezuela, arguing that Havana had lost a critical source of economic support.

“Cuba now has no income,” Trump said, claiming the island nation had relied heavily on Venezuelan oil. “They got all of their income from Venezuela… and Cuba literally is ready to fall.”

While ruling out immediate military action against Cuba, Trump suggested that internal collapse was more likely. “We’re not going in,” he said. “I think it’s just going to fall. It’s going down for the count.” He added that many Cuban Americans would welcome such an outcome.

Turning to Colombia, Trump delivered some of his strongest remarks, accusing the country’s leadership of tolerating cocaine production destined for the United States. “Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States,” he alleged.

When asked whether US action could follow, Trump replied, “It sounds good to me,” adding, “He’s not going to be doing it very long.” He grouped Colombia with Venezuela and Cuba as part of what he described as a regional threat. “We had a drug caliphate in our backyard,” Trump said, claiming the US is now moving to dismantle it.

The comments came days after a dramatic US operation on January 3, in which American forces arrested the Venezuelan president at his residence in Caracas and brought him to New York to face trial.

On Mexico, Trump said drug cartels continue to dominate large parts of the country and criticised the government for failing to confront them decisively. “The cartels are running Mexico, whether you like it or not,” he said. “It’s not nice to say, but the cartels are running Mexico.”

Trump said he has repeatedly offered US military assistance to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to combat drug trafficking. “Every single time I talked to her, I offered to send troops,” he said, adding that she had declined the offers. “She’s concerned. She’s a little afraid,” Trump remarked.

Warning that drugs continue to flow north through Mexico, Trump said the country must act more forcefully. “Mexico has to get their act together,” he said.

The President also cautioned that the United States remains prepared to expand its operations beyond Venezuela if necessary. “We were prepared to do a second strike,” Trump said, adding that the option remains open if governments in the region do not “behave.”

Framing his remarks as part of a broader regional doctrine, Trump invoked the Monroe Doctrine, saying, “It’s our hemisphere,” and arguing that earlier US administrations had lost sight of that principle.

Trump said his objective was regional stability rather than occupation. “We’re in the business of having countries around us that are viable and successful,” he said.

The remarks underscore Trump’s willingness to use economic pressure, military force and direct warnings as tools to reshape US relations with neighbouring countries he says pose threats to American security. (Source: IANS)