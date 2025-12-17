Trump Expands U.S. Travel Ban to Include 20 Additional Countries and Palestinians

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation expanding U.S. travel restrictions to include 20 additional countries and the Palestinian Authority, significantly broadening limits on who may visit or immigrate to the United States.

Under the expanded policy, five countries are now subject to a full travel ban, while 15 others face partial restrictions. The administration has also imposed a complete restriction on travel by individuals using Palestinian Authority–issued travel documents.

The White House said the decision is part of a broader effort to tighten U.S. entry standards and cited national security concerns. Officials linked the move to recent security incidents, including the arrest of an Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard troops near the White House over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The restrictions include several exemptions. Individuals who already hold valid U.S. visas, lawful permanent residents, diplomats, athletes, and certain other visa holders are exempt. Entry may also be permitted in cases deemed to serve U.S. interests. The administration did not specify when the new measures will take effect.

Trump first announced a new round of travel restrictions in June, reviving one of the most controversial policies from his first term. At that time, citizens of 12 countries were barred from entering the U.S., while nationals of seven others faced partial limitations.

The June ban applied to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions were imposed on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

On Tuesday, the administration added Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria to the full-ban list. It also fully restricted travel by individuals holding Palestinian Authority–issued documents. South Sudan had already been subject to significant limitations.

An additional 15 countries were placed under partial restrictions: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, the Ivory Coast, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The restrictions apply to both short-term visitors and individuals seeking permanent entry to the United States.

In the proclamation, Trump said many of the affected countries suffer from “widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records,” making it difficult for U.S. authorities to properly vet travelers. Officials also cited high visa overstay rates and said some governments have refused to accept the return of citizens targeted for deportation.

The administration pointed to instability, weak government control, immigration enforcement challenges, foreign policy considerations, and national security concerns as factors behind the expanded ban.

The new order also modified earlier restrictions. Laos and Sierra Leone were moved from partial limits to full suspensions, while some restrictions on Turkmenistan were eased after the administration said the country had made improvements. All other provisions announced in June remain in effect.

The measures targeting Palestinians go further than previous actions. In recent months, restrictions had already made it extremely difficult for holders of Palestinian Authority passports to obtain U.S. travel documents for business, work, education, or tourism. The new decision effectively bars them from immigrating to the United States.

The proclamation stated that several “U.S.-designated terrorist groups operate actively in the West Bank or Gaza Strip and have murdered American citizens,” adding that the ongoing war has likely weakened vetting and screening capabilities in those areas.

Travel bans were a defining feature of Trump’s first term, triggering widespread protests and legal challenges. While courts later upheld revised versions, the policy remains divisive, with supporters arguing it strengthens national security and critics saying it unfairly targets people based on nationality. (Source: IANS)