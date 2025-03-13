Tourism promotion in Srinagar city key focus of my govt, says Omar Abdullah

- Advertisement -

Jammu– J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that his government is prioritising the promotion of religious and tourist places in Srinagar city to boost tourism and attract more visitors.

“Places like Dal, Nishat, Shalimar, Chashmashahi, Pari Mahal, shrines, temples, gurudwaras, and other landmarks define the uniqueness of Srinagar. We are committed to promoting these destinations,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Assembly.

He was responding to a query raised by NC member Ali Mohammad Sagar regarding the tourism sector’s role in J&K’s economy and the steps taken to enhance tourist inflow.

The Chief Minister emphasised that tourism is a key pillar of J&K’s economy, significantly contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment generation.

“The sector provides direct and indirect livelihood opportunities including hotel staff, tour operators, taxi drivers, souvenir vendors, and local youth,” he said.

Abdullah further informed the house that efforts are underway to diversify the tourism sector by promoting various forms of tourism, including adventure, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), golf, eco, pilgrimage, and cultural and heritage tourism.

“This diversification is intended to attract a wider range of visitors to Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

As Minister in charge of the Tourism Department, the Chief Minister highlighted that the government is actively promoting J&K’s top tourist destinations through advertising campaigns on national and international platforms.

Additionally, the Tourism Department is focusing on the development of off-beat destinations to expand tourism beyond traditional spots.

“We are working on developing lesser-explored destinations like Gurez, Keran, Bungus, Tosamaidan, Aharbal, Doodhpathri, Machail, Bhaderwah, Sukrala Mata, and Pancheri to attract more tourists,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that tourist arrivals in J&K have seen a significant increase in the last two years. In 2023, J&K recorded 2,11,80,011 tourist visits and in 2024, the number increased to 2,35,90,081, he informed the house.

He also provided an update on infrastructure-related projects undertaken by the Tourism Department over the last three years: In 2022-23, 984 projects were initiated, with 549 completed; In 2023-24, 1,191 projects were taken up, and 516 were completed and in 2024-25 (till date), 1,914 projects have been started, out of which 1,057 have been completed.

“Our focus remains on strengthening tourism infrastructure, enhancing visitor experience, and ensuring sustained growth in the sector,” he said. (IANS)