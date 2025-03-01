Timeless piece of cinema: Nitanshi Goel says ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film for generations

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–The Kiran Rao directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has completed a year of its release. Actress Nitanshi Goel, who essayed the role of Phool Kumari in the film, has called it a film for the generations.

‘Laapataa Ladies’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, won hearts worldwide with its powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and authentic backdrop. It played a pivotal role in reshaping Indian cinema, garnering praise for its compelling narrative. Its journey to global recognition reached new heights when it was announced as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category and later made it to the Top 15 shortlist.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “A year ago, I could never have imagined the magical journey this film would take me on. Even today, I receive messages from people who connected deeply with Phool, who tell me how much they loved the character and how everyone deserves a Phool in their life”.

She further mentioned, “I am beyond thankful to Aamir Sir and Kiran Ma’am for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. And to see Laapataa Ladies now receiving recognition on a global stage, even making its mark at the Oscars, is truly surreal. This is a film that will live on for generations, a story that will continue to find its way into people’s hearts. Thank you for all the love, this journey has just begun”.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ follows a hilarious yet heartfelt tale of mistaken identity when two brides, Phool Kumari (played by Nitanshi Goel) and Jaya (played by Pratibha Ranta), get separated during a train journey. Alongside Deepak (played by Sparsh Shrivastav), they navigate self-discovery, challenge traditions, and seek freedom.

