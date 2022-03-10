TiE Boston Elects Yash Shah as Its 13th President

BOSTON—TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists, has elected Yash Shah as its 13th president.

Mr. Shah, whose two-year term starts on July 1, 2022, replaces Anu Chitrapu.

Mr. Shah is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, product advisor and business executive with over 25 years of IT and software industry experience. His also on the advisory boards of several software startups around the world.

“I am honored at the opportunity to build on the incredible work done by TiE Boston founders, past presidents, and charter members. Passion for entrepreneurship runs deep in me, as demonstrated by my 22-year association with TiE Boston and starting multiple ventures of my own,” said Mr. Shah, founder of Jeavio and founder and managing partner of Indus Ventures. “As President of TiE Boston, I will look to drive higher focus on entrepreneurship and charter member engagement, with a goal to build out a robust end-to-end ecosystem to support early, emerging, and established entrepreneurs.”

As a dynamic and successful entrepreneur, Mr. Shah co-founded Jeavio, a venture services firm and plays a critical leadership role in its vision and strategy. He is also the Chief Technology Officer of SevOne, which was recently sold to IBM. In addition, he is a Founding Member of TiE Boston Foundation, an active member of TiE Boston Angels, and a TiE ScaleUp Mentor.

“I am excited about the election of Yash Shah as the next President of TiE Boston,” said current TiE Boston President Ms. Chitrapu. “His vast entrepreneurial and investment experience promises substantive impact on our programs and the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”