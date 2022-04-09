TiE Boston Announces Entrepreneurial Pioneers: A Series of Fireside Chats with Founders

BOSTON–TiE Boston announced the launch of Entrepreneurial Pioneers, a series of fireside chats with TiE Boston Founders, hosted to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of TiE Boston.

Over the course of the next few months, TiE Boston will bring together its Founders and current Charter Members to explore the history of TiE Boston, the road ahead, and unchartered paths decidedly taken by entrepreneurial change makers and trailblazers.

On Monday, April 11, three TiE Boston founders Dr Dinesh Patel, Ramesh Kapur and Rahul Singh will be in conversation with Priya Samant. Register for the event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KR3rF6d8QryE3PLsujeYYQ

On Thursday April 21, TiE Boston founder Jit Saxena will be in conversation with Rama Ramakrishnan. Register for the event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q99vX72EQUm79rLTWGChHA

On Thursday, April 28, TiE Boston founder Samir Desai will be in conversation with Yash Shah. Register for the event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IxlEEmyrQ2eijGiAckFvyA

On Wednesday, May 04, TiE Boston founder Desh Deshpande will be in conversation with Raj Sharma. Register for the event here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cu6mTOKVTCq8ATFrKB6QmQ

The first fireside chat was held in February, TiE Boston Founder Dr Radha Jalan, President and CEO of Electrochem Inc., was in conversation with Geeta Aiyer, President and Founder of Boston Common Asset Management. It was a fascinating view into the challenges faced by a woman entrepreneur in the 1990s, a remarkable story of strength and confidence. A recording of the chat is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00duAFXUBh0

TiE Boston will be celebrating its 25th Year Gala on Saturday, May 07, 2022 from 6.00pm onwards at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel. Starting with a networking and cocktail reception and followed by a gourmet dinner, our 25th anniversary gala is a great opportunity to meet and greet the business leaders and trailblazers who have made TiE Boston one of the region’s largest organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists.

From a simple networking idea 25 years ago, TiE Boston today is leading the startup ecosystem with its signature programs such as TiE Boston Angels, TiE ScaleUp, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TiE Women, and TiE Boston University.