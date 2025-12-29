Ticket Sales for India–New Zealand Third Men’s T20I in Guwahati to Open Thursday

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Assam — Ticket sales for the third men’s T20 international between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the ACA Stadium on January 25, will begin on Thursday, the Assam Cricket Association said on Monday.

According to the association, tickets will be sold exclusively through an online platform starting at 4 p.m., with spectators receiving mobile tickets to ensure smooth entry into the stadium.

ACA Chief Executive Officer Pritam Mahanta said ticket prices have been kept affordable to allow more fans to attend the high-profile match. Student tickets have been priced at Rs 500, while tickets for other stands will start from Rs 1,000.

Mahanta said the association is looking forward to hosting another major international fixture, adding that Guwahati is once again set to feature prominently on the global cricket calendar with what is expected to be a vibrant atmosphere and top-level action.

The ACA Stadium continues to grow in stature as an international venue. In 2025, it hosted matches during the Women’s ODI World Cup and staged its first-ever Test match, the India–South Africa encounter that was won convincingly by the visiting side.

The Guwahati match is part of a five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand and serves as a key segment of India’s final preparations for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The series will begin on January 21 in Nagpur, followed by matches in Raipur, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with several established players named in the squad across batting, all-rounder, and bowling roles. New Zealand will tour under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, bringing a full-strength squad for the T20I series. (Source: IANS)