The best beauty launches in 2022

New Delhi– As we take our routines indoors once again… video calls, webinars, online dating and zoom sessions take over. Home sheltering gives us time to refresh our beauty bucket, try out some exciting new launches, and experiment with our makeup routine.

These beauty launches are a great addition to your dressing table:

BBlunt Hot Shot Heat Protection Mist & Hot Shot Hair Finish Spray

The special blend of moisture-locking pro-vitamin B5 and grapeseed oil in BBLUNT Hot Shot Heat Protection Mist detangles hair and prevents frizz. It protects your lovely locks from heat up to 230 degrees Celsius. Heat styling appliances like straighteners, blow dryers, and curling rods can harm your hair, thus the mist protects it. It’s a lightweight heat protection hair mist that gets your tresses ready for a terrific styling session. The pricing of the Hot Shot Heat Protection Mist is INR 650. (150ml).

BBLunt Hot Shot Hair Finish Spray gives dull-looking hair a salon-like glossy finish and makes it look vibrant. Basically, this hair finishing spray has everything you need to keep your tresses gleaming. Its proprietary silicone composition gives hair a brilliant, salon-like gloss while also adding radiance. It contains no hazardous ingredients, such as sulphates, and it has not been tested on animals. It’s one of the best hair finishing sprays in a can because it’s hassle-free and simple to apply. INR 700 gets you the Hot Shot Hair Finish Spray (200 ml).

Ikonic Launches “IKONIC ID” connecting technology to styling

The Ikonic ID is made of international-grade materials and features a disruptive brushless motor as well as built-in temperature settings for varied heat and speed functions. The device removes roughly 75 percent of undesired frizz on a regular basis, while its “Oxy Active Technology” keeps our hair healthy and shiny. The dryer’s built-in “Auto-Cleaning” module maintains it spotless, and the machine’s “Venturi Effect” reduces power usage while increasing airflow. The Ikonic ID, which costs Rs. 19,999, is designed for styling experts who desire extreme precision.

Blossom Kochhar Aromatherapy Wellness Kit

This is a collection of specially blended and curated oils to promote healing and well-being through the goodness of nature. The range includes eight different curative oils that address various everyday concerns from boosting immunity to hormonal fluctuations, stress and acne. Help Me! Boost my Immunity, Help me! I have Body Pain, Help me! I have a Bad Cold, Help me! I have a Foot Ache, Help me! I need a Good Sleep, Help me! I have a Headache, Help me! I have a Pimple and Help me! I have PMS are the eight oils included in the Aromatherapy Wellness Kit.

Hyperice launches 3 revolutionary products in India

Hyperice a global high-performance wellness brand specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy, today announced the launch of the new generations of its wildly popular Hypervolt and Vyper lines in India:

Hypervolt 2: A handheld percussion massage device, the Hypervolt 2 offers noticeable updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design and reduced weight. Three speeds of powerful percussion help give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day.

Vyper Go: The next iteration of Hyperice’s “Go” line. Following the release of the Hypervolt Go in 2020, the Vyper Go is a portable, vibrating roller that helps activate muscles, so users can feel their best before activity at home or on the go.

Vyper 3: All systems activated. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller’s updated design and three speeds help to prime and warm-up the body with a powerful vibrating massage.

Kapiva’s vegan and gluten-free Ayurvedic Glow Mix powder

Kapiva’s brand ambassador and wellness advisor Malaika Arora states, “Our skin is a mirror to what happens inside our bodies. I am glad that finally, a brand has thought about enhancing Skin’s natural look through the right Skin foods based on Ayurvedic principles. Hence, I truly believe Kapiva Skin Foods Glow mix is a game-changer.”

Kapiva Skin foods Glow Mix Price: Rs. 1199 for a 30-day pack.

Quench’s dewy skincare with just 3 K-beauty products

If you find your skincare routine super time-consuming in the morning, let’s stick to some products which help you moisturize and give your skin a dewy look in just ?649. Let’s look our best despite the uncomfortable, chilly weather conditions that our skin endures. Keep your skin glowing and healthy this holiday season by trying out Quench’s K-beauty recommended Dewy Skin Combo Kit which consists of 3 products that are truly inspired by nature which will make your face naturally glow.

Intentional Beauty with d’you

Meet in my defence, your new knight-in-shining armour that will defend your skin barrier with its patented 5 ceramide complex. It’s the first of its kind ceramide product in the market that uses 1% pure ceramides (20X higher than industry standard) along with your skin’s essential lipids (cholesterol and fatty acids) in the molar ratio of 3:1:1.

Man Matters, Hair Gummies for Men

Hair is certainly an important part of a man’s overall appearance. There’s a lot to consider: style, length, when to trim it, which products to use, and so on. However, if you don’t take care of your scalp and hair, your grooming is just half-done. It doesn’t take much work to have excellent hair if you know what to do. Your hair, in addition to shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil, requires additional vitamins to keep strong and healthy.

Undernourished hair results in poor hair health. Vitamin C and Vitamin E are hair-nourishing elements in these hair supplements. These hair multivitamins, which also contain Biotin and Zinc, assist to slow down the ageing process, protect hair from free radicals, and improve hair texture. These biotin gummies are designed to deliver a 3-in-1 solution – to promote hair health, control hair fall, and improve hair strength and density – with no side effects. Taking one hair gummy in the morning will provide your hair with all of the nutrients it needs to be voluminous, smooth, and silky.

Price: INR 990 (60 Sugar-free Biotin Hair Gummies)

Availability: manmatters.com

Man Matters ‘Anti Hair Fall DHT Blocking Shampoo’

Hair loss is one of the most common problems that men face as they age, and there are a variety of reasons or causes for it, including stress, low vitamin and protein levels, genetics, poor lifestyle choices, an improper hair care regimen, and Male Androgenetic Alopecia, also known as male pattern baldness. Even the most self-assured men can be bothered by hair loss, and the thought of thinning hair or baldness just adds to the pain. So, if you’re suffering from it, Man Matters’ India’s First Dual DHT Blocker Shampoo can help you slow down the consequences and prevent irreparable harm.

Availability:https://manmatters.com/dp/p-anti-hairfall-dht-blocker-shampoo/1596/

Winter Beauty Essentials – Puressentiel & Love, Indus

Love, Indus – an opulent skincare brand based in NYC. Love, Indus celebrates Surbhee’s (the founder) two homes – India and New York together. The brand evokes a journey fueled with nostalgia, culture, energy, and innovation. Our unique offering combines India’s regional riches + NYC’s transformative technology = POTENT POTIONS. Discover our collections:

Amrutini…to a stronger you

Velvet :08…to a Broadway Ready you

Freedom of Expression…to a freer you

The products work exceptionally well, are extremely clean and safe (free from toxins, artificial colors & fragrances), and are gender-neutral. Conscious beauty enthusiasts can enjoy an immersive skincare experience while benefiting from ancient, powerful botanicals & rituals, not easily found in today’s market.

Amrutini- True Brew Transforming Serum – The True Brew Transforming Serum is a daily-use, silky nectar that fuses rare, regional botanicals from the Indian sub-continent, such as golden Muga silk (known for its resilience and exquisite luster) and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial tea, along with powerful scientific processes like biotransformation – to lovingly heal, restore and strengthen your skin

Amrutini- Luminosity Dewdrops – A promise in a bottle, this daily-use elixir works to enhance skin radiance. Its power lies in the fusion of precious botanicals from the Indian sub-continent like golden Muga silk (known for its exquisite luster), proven synthetics such as Hyaluronic Acid, and the precision of transformative technological processes like biotransformation. The accompanying copper-crusted silk cocoons complete the treatment – providing gentle, yet effective exfoliation.

Amrutini-Precious Potion – This daily-use, soft moisturizer fuses rare, regional ingredients from the Indian sub-continent, such as golden Muga silk (known for its resilience and exquisite luster) and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial tea, along with powerful scientific processes like biotransformation – to strengthen, nourish and revitalize your skin.

Hamper Price – INR 16,500/-

Bombay Shaving Company Women

1, New Launch – On-the-go portable razor- Twister

If you missed a spot and want a last minute touch-up, with no time to spare, BSC W introduces its all-new on-the-go portable razor, the Twister, for an anywhere, anytime shave at the palm of your hand (literally!). This genie in a bottle includes everything you need to shave on the go: a spray, a moisturizing bar and two razor blades. And more so, it is cute like a button! Just do the twist and be #SmoothAF!

2. Face Razor

Whether you’re looking to erase peach fuzz, perfect your brows between zoom appointments, or even exfoliate dead skin cells, these face razors will be your best friend. Bombay Shaving Company Women offers two types of face razors. The Biodegradable Face Razor, is made with 80 per cent wheat straw and is thus friends with nature. Transforming your everyday shaving routine into an eco-friendly one, this face razor for women is super gentle on your skin and is everything you were looking for.

Ohria Rose & Pomegranate Jagger Lip balm

Bid farewell to dried lips with Ohria Ayurveda’s newest launch- Rose & Pomegranate Jaggery Lip Balm. Provide some TLC to tired and chapped lips with the intensive nourishing lip formulation. Not only does it brighten but also restores the natural redness of your lips. Infused with the goodness of fresh ingredients such as pomegranate, rose extract, bees wax, almond oil, jaggery, kokum butter & pure cold pressed oils, this lip balm provides quick lip repair, hydrating nourishment, lip reddening and protection against dryness and darkening.

MRP – INR 649/- for 7 gms

Ohria Lipbalm is available on their website https://ohriaayurveda.com/and their flagship store at DLF Avenue Saket.

Give your skin a hydration boost with Nykaa Naturals Hydrating Gels

The real glow-up is when your skin is so happy, healthy, and hydrated that it glows through all day, every day. Nykaa Naturals yet again brings you a refreshing way to keep your skin nourished and hydrated with the all-new Hydrating Gels. A must-have across seasons, the new range of hydrating gels, available in two variants- Tea Tree & Neem and Lavender & Chamomile, is what you need to pamper and retain essential moisture in your skin.

Infused with natural ingredients, the range is paraben-free, mineral oil-free, vegetarian, with no animal testing.

Tea Tree & Neem: Tea Tree has antibacterial properties, treating acne & breakouts on the skin because of pollution and changing weather while Neem controls oil production and treats uneven skin tone, boosting the collagen and purifying the skin. It leaves the skin moisturized & hydrated all-day.

Lavender & Chamomile: Lavender has antioxidant and anti-fungal properties which treat anxiety leaving a calming effect on the skin. Whereas Chamomile helps in reducing redness, irritation, acne, and leaving the skin feeling to soothe and calm.

Nykaa Naturals Hydrating Gels will be available on the Nykaa website/ app and in-stores across India and is priced at INR 349/-

Global Beauty Secrets for Bridal Skincare

Chandani Avahana Ubtan

Inspired by one of the unique beauty traditions of India, Ubtan, is a meld of beautiful native ingredients. The Chandani Avahana Ubtan is a delicate fusion of Chandan and Chandi that exfoliates and deeply purifies the skin.

MRP: INR 3400

Pushpanjali Floral Dew (Multitasking Toner)

It is inspired by the Indian Vedic ritual of ‘Pushpanjali’, which relays the message of devotion through an offering of flowers to the Gods above. It tones, brightens, heals and hydrates to reveal a dewy glow.

MRP: INR 3100

Ghrit Aarti Skin Salve

This luxurious and altruistic Ghrit Aarti skin salve holds true to symbols of Aradhana. According to Ayurveda, Ghee enhances ‘Ojas’ or life energy.

MRP: INR 3700

Amrutam Ayurvedic introduces winter skincare range

Divided into two categories of lotions and oils Amrutam’s products can be vouched for providing deeply moisturized, nourished and healed skin as they have been concocted after more than 30 years of knowledge and love of Ayurveda.

The benefits of these miraculous oils and lotions are boundless:

Ashtagandh Body Lotion: This Body Lotion extracts the best from the 8 ingredients of Ashtagandh, Kesar, Chandan, and Honey. Price – 599/-

Vanyamrutam Body Lotion: Amrutam’s Vayamrutam Body Lotion harnesses the goodness of ingredients like Lotus, Chironji, and Devdaru to hydrate, nourish the skin and improves its elasticity, reduces hyperpigmentation, and reverses signs of ageing.Price – 999/-

Kayakey Body Oil: Amrutam’s Kayakey Body Oil is a herbal blend of sesame, olive, Jatamansi, and almond oils. It is the best Ayurvedic massage oil to nourish and protect the skin, making it soft and supple. This herbal body oil protects your skin against UV radiation damage and soothes the burning sensation of the skin, while also improving your skin complexion. Price – 299/-

Skinkey Body Oil: Amrutam Skinkey Body Oil is a herbal blend of ingredients, some of which include Manjishtha, Annatmool, Babchi, Chameli, Daruhaldi, Amla. This Ayurvedic Body Oil is the best at treating skin ailments from white spots to dryness and dermatitis to skin rashes, eczema, psoriasis and boils.

Price – 1,111/-

Nua addresses the monthly-acne problem, with its science-backed skincare range

With its brand new ‘Acne Control’ range, Nua, has expanded its product category and entered the skincare market. Nua is aiming to aid women with the dynamic skin concerns they confront throughout periods after helping over half a million women manage their periods better with a holistic range of period management and intimate hygiene care products across the country.

The set of four well-balanced skincare products is crafted with clinically-proven ingredients to control acne as well as enhance skin health throughout the month: Price – INR 420

Plum launches 2 new supercharged toners to up your winter skin care routine

With the increase of dust and grime in the air, due to pollution levels, it becomes crucial to take care of your skin even more. A toner that refines and tightens your pores, leaving you with squeaky clean skin is a must! Supercharge your skin care regime with the newly launched Niacinamide toner with Rice water and PHA facial toner with blueberry by Plum.

With these latest additions to its existing portfolio, the powerful antioxidant combination of Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Rice water is all you need to reduce blemishes and even out your skin tone. They help you achieve your skin goals by strengthening the skin barrier and reducing the appearance of large open pores. On the other hand, the PHA toner helps to gently yet effectively exfoliate your skin, thereby controlling breakouts and refining your skin’s texture these skin friendly ingredients work on the top layer of your dermis without causing any irritation or sensitivity. Perfect for every beginner skincare enthusiast.

Naso Profumi, the artisanal home-grown fragrance brand brings to you some TLC

Show your loved ones you care with these conscious care packages from Naso! Choose from an array of curated options-each care package comes with aromatherapy herbs and healing scents from Naso! Available in two sizes, Mini and Grande, the care package serves as the perfect pick-me-up on a cold winter evening. The grand package contains a luxury candle, 50ml of Eau De Parfum, 10ml of Il Concentrata, and the mini package contains a luxury candle, 20ml of Eau De Parfum, 10ml of IL Concentrata. Customize the packages and pick from an array of fragrances: Mint infused in Rose & Lemon, Tamarind infused in Bergamot, Basil infused in Sambac, Mud infused in Oudh, Saffron infused in Musk & Amber, Tabac, Sarawak Mazzo, Gardenia Marigold. Infuse your moments of leisure with these beautiful bath and body concentrate oils. All alcohol blends are made sustainable with a 100 per cent eradication of alcohol. Use them as pure concentrates on the body, at home as diffusers, or in your bath as the ultimate de-stressor.

While we spend days away from each other, a little pick-me-up never hurts anybody, especially if it has got healing and calming properties. The Naso Care Package is exactly that! It is available at https://www.nasoprofumi.com/ for 4,500 INR for the mini and 9,500 INR for the Grande.

Kay Beauty introduces HD Liquid Concealers in 13 shades #ForAllSkin

Ready to get you glammed up in minutes, these concealers render medium to high buildable coverage with a unique applicator that makes them super easy to apply. Simply #ScoopandSculpt as the scooped applicator helps in lifting the desired quantity of the product and the tapering end helps in reaching any corner of the face for seamless application. Hard working and versatile, these concealers have multiple uses for highlighting and contouring as well. The Kay Beauty HD liquid Concealers can literally do it all, from concealing dark circles and spots or under-eye bags to contouring tricks or acing that perfect brow shape. (IANS)