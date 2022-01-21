Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Amol Parashar, Ranveer Singh, and more…

Aamir-Kareena’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ slotted for Baisakhi release

Mumbai– Clarifying their stance on the release of the Aamir Khan- and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the makers issued a statement saying the film’s release has not been moved and it will be released on Baisakhi Day, April 14.

The statement comes after multiple reports surfaced on the Internet claiming that the release had been pushed back. To quash the rumours, the production house took to its social media handle on Friday,

Its statement read: “Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories.”

It concluded by noting: “We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.”

The film is an adaptation of the Robert Zemeckis 1994 comedy drama ‘Forrest Gump’, which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what would be considered as one of his iconic characters.

Amol Parashar: Vicky Kaushal was a pleasure to work with in ‘Sardar Udham’

Mumbai– Actor Amol Parashar, who played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film ‘Sardar Udham’, has recalled sharing screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in the film.

‘Sardar Udham’ begins in 1940 in London where Sardar Udham Singh is being persecuted for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the then Lt. Governor of Punjab. Taking the viewers on a flashback, it then dates back to the past of the revolutionary when he was a part of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), and eventually left India to accomplish his mission.

‘Sardar Udham’ also stars Banita Sandhu, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

Amol said: “The movie has received immense love and phenomenal response so far I am proud to be a part of this film and I am hoping that the love will continue to pour in from audiences. I personally thank Shoojit sir for his vision and guidance in humanising the legendary characters of Sardar Udham and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.”

“He motivated us to show real, young, passionate individuals and we strived to create original interpretation of these legends. Shooting for the film was an extremely fulfilling experience which I will cherish forever.”

The actor added: “Vicky was a pleasure to work with, and all scenes we shot together are memorable. This Republic Day, I would like to request and encourage everyone to watch Sardar Udham with their loved ones and remember the legend who fought bravely for our country. Jai Hind”

Ranveer to Deepika: My ‘babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx’

Mumbai– Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh seems to be in awe of his actress wife Deepika Padukone’s performance in the upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’ and praised her by saying his “baby girl lookin like a fazillion bux”.

Ranveer, who does not shy away from professing his love for his wife on social media, posted a picture of Deepika from the film.

“Moody, sexy and intense!!!A Domestic noir ? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! and my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar.”

Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 11.

Ayushmann: ‘An Action Hero’ is mounted on a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in London shooting for his next, ‘An Action Hero’, is excited to be shooting for the first time in the UK as it will help him explore the beauty of the country, its art and heritage.

The film, directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, will see Ayushmann essaying the role of an action star, who indulges in real-life action for the reasons that will be revealed during the course of the film.

The actor reveals that a film like aAn Action Hero’ required a certain scale of canvas. Hence, shooting in London was essential.

He says: “This is the first time that I will be shooting in London and I’m quite excited to explore and see the beauty of the country from close quarters.

“‘An Action Hero’ is mounted at a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations. So, while we will film in some gorgeous places of India, we will also shoot at some really breath-taking places in the United Kingdom which I’m sure the audiences will love to see on the big screen.”

Talking about the blessings that come with the profession of acting, he says: “We actors are blessed because our profession takes us to remarkable places, makes us meet and collaborate with incredible people and also helps us make fantastical memories.

“Through the course of my career, I have always loved to travel to new places and thankfully I have been presented with opportunities that allow me to travel to so many beautiful locations in the world.”

‘An Action Hero’ is being produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. (IANS)