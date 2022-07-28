Sonu Nigam ready to belt out new ghazal titled ‘Yaad’

Mumbai– Popular singer Sonu Nigam has released his latest ghazal, ‘Yaad’ which is composed by Mukund Suryawanshi and penned by Saaveri Verma.

The singer says it connects with a feeling of nostalgia, when one sits back and recalls his or her lost love.

He says: “It will take you back and remind you of the memories and moments you have had with your special one. I thoroughly enjoyed singing the song as it is about a feeling that so many of us can relate to.”

He hopes it will be loved by his fans and those who are fond of music. “I hope music lovers and all my fans around the world enjoy the song and keep showering their love and support as they always have.”

'Yaad' is released on Sony Music India.