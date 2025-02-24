Singer Jaspinder Narula reveals the reason behind her reduced Bollywood presence

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Jaspinder Narula, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, opened up about her limited presence in Bollywood in recent years.

Reflecting on the changing dynamics of the industry, Narula explained that the evolution of music, along with shifts in filmmakers, music directors, and lyricists, has contributed to her reduced involvement in the industry. Despite this, she emphasized that music is a journey, and she continues to stay active through performances, recordings, and growth as an artist.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jaspinder shared, “That’s the nature of the industry—it evolves. The singers have changed, music directors have changed, filmmakers have changed, and even lyricists have changed. The entire industry has transformed. There are very few artists who have been consistently active in Bollywood for decades.”

She added, “However, I believe that music is a journey. It has its highs and lows. While my Bollywood presence may have reduced, I am still actively singing, performing at various events, and recording music. We continue to practice and grow as artists, which is crucial. This journey comes with both joy and challenges, and I embrace them all.”

Speaking about her journey, Narula called it truly heartwarming. “I feel incredibly blessed to receive so much love and appreciation from everyone. Ever since the announcement on the night of the 25th, the outpouring of love on social media has been overwhelming,” she said.

Talking about being awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, Jaspinder Narula mentioned, “I would like to thank everyone who is watching, listening, and interviewing me, as well as my fans across the world. I am deeply grateful to the government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for selecting me for this prestigious honor. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported and voted for me.”

“This announcement was made on the 26th, and from that moment until today, the love and appreciation I have received from my fans, well-wishers, and people all over the world have been overwhelming. Their messages and blessings reaffirm that the work I have done still holds a special place in their hearts. The journey has been challenging, but it has also been incredibly rewarding,” she shared. (IANS)